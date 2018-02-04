Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #532: Bullish on Mario, Bearish on Atari

CAGcast #532: Bullish on Mario, Bearish on Atari

The gang talks Subnautica, Hunt: Showdown alpha, Celeste, Microsoft rumors, Nintendo news, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Tekken 7 $20 at Target

By 1mhot3K, Today, 07:43 PM

#1 1mhot3K   DealHunter CAGiversary!   129 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 07:43 PM

For those interested in the tournament of the iron fist, the latest sequel is down to a decent price.

 

 

https://www.target.c...s&lnk=snav_sbox


#2 arthas045  

arthas045

Posted Today, 07:50 PM

Was hoping amazon would match this today....

#3 Dbo2700  

Dbo2700

Posted Today, 07:52 PM

Was hoping amazon would match this today....

Please post if they do.

Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk

#4 1mhot3K   DealHunter CAGiversary!   129 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 08:11 PM

I'm interested but I am so much more into Injustice 2 & DB Fighter Z. Unsure if I should grab this to build the backlog. 


#5 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 09:22 PM

Great price, but DBF has taken my interest as well.

191839_b359839b3d00807e.png

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy