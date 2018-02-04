Jump to content

PSA for those who preordered Red Dead 2 from target buy 2 get 1 Free

By gepet0, Today, 08:36 PM

#1 gepet0   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1249 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

gepet0

Posted Today, 08:36 PM

With the change of Red dead's release date.   Target is sending out an email letting you know that the date has changed they are also stating that if you do not click on the approve button your order will be cancelled.   Also make sure your credit card that is on file has an  expiration date is good through October because they periodically check and if it is expired they cancel the order.  

 

When they auto cancel it sucks because customer service won't help you.  There is always an approve button.  LOL

 

We wanted to let you know that the release date has changed for the item that you preordered. The new release date is: Friday, Oct 26, 2018.

You may need to approve the new release date. To do this, simply click the button below to see if there's an approve button next to your item. If not, there's nothing else you need to do.


#2 jrr6415sun   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2931 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

jrr6415sun

Posted Today, 08:41 PM

My orders get cancelled for not hitting approve even when I hit approve. Calling CS they will give you the discount again, but it’s a pain in the ass

#3 gepet0   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1249 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

gepet0

Posted Today, 08:45 PM

My orders get cancelled for not hitting approve even when I hit approve. Calling CS they will give you the discount again, but it’s a pain in the ass

The one sale before last I tried to fight and they was like the price is 59.99.    I would say over 50 percent here probably used that sale for the far cry 5 pre order and red dead.   On the sale early last year while I was waiting for my preorder  The credit card co sent me the new chip card and I didn't update the profile when they randomly tested and failed they immediately cancelled the order.  I told myself I will be more vigilant this time.   It is easy to blow off the email.   

 

This was cliff notes from the cancellation email

frequently asked questions: Why did Target cancel my items?

Target was unable collect funds from your form of payment. This could for one of the following reasons:
- Your credit card expired or was canceled.
- A technical issue prevented Target from processing payment.

If you would still like the above canceled items, please reorder the items with updated payment information.

I was sent an Order Acknowledgement. Will I still receive the canceled item(s)? No. You will not receive any of the items listed in the “canceled item(s)” section above. Have I been charged for the canceled item(s)? We’ll only charge you for an item when it’s shipped. The canceled items will not be shipped to you.
