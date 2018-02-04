PSA for those who preordered Red Dead 2 from target buy 2 get 1 Free

Posted Today, 08:36 PM

With the change of Red dead's release date. Target is sending out an email letting you know that the date has changed they are also stating that if you do not click on the approve button your order will be cancelled. Also make sure your credit card that is on file has an expiration date is good through October because they periodically check and if it is expired they cancel the order.

When they auto cancel it sucks because customer service won't help you. There is always an approve button. LOL

We wanted to let you know that the release date has changed for the item that you preordered. The new release date is: Friday, Oct 26, 2018.

You may need to approve the new release date. To do this, simply click the button below to see if there's an approve button next to your item. If not, there's nothing else you need to do.