https://flash.newegg...=WP_39_02052018
PS4:
https://flash.newegg.../9SIA95852B0756
Xbox:
https://flash.newegg.../9SIA95852B0773
I don't think I've seen the game this cheap before. Definitely a must buy if you missed out on that headphone bundle that was posted in here a little bit back
Titanfall 2 $7.50 PS4/Xbox one via Newegg flash
By zekana, Today, 07:43 PM
Posted Today, 07:43 PM
Posted Today, 08:33 PM
Posted Today, 08:33 PM
PS4 is $15 now. Wish I'd seen this sooner.
Posted Today, 09:05 PM
Posted Today, 09:05 PM
8.99 with free shipping on x1. im in. thanks op