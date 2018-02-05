Jump to content

Titanfall 2 $7.50 PS4/Xbox one via Newegg flash

By zekana, Today, 07:43 PM

#1 zekana  

zekana

Posted Today, 07:43 PM

https://flash.newegg...=WP_39_02052018

PS4:
https://flash.newegg.../9SIA95852B0756

Xbox:
https://flash.newegg.../9SIA95852B0773


I don't think I've seen the game this cheap before. Definitely a must buy if you missed out on that headphone bundle that was posted in here a little bit back

#2 keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 08:33 PM

PS4 is $15 now. Wish I'd seen this sooner.

#3 outrun78  

outrun78

Posted Today, 09:05 PM

8.99 with free shipping on x1. im in. thanks op


