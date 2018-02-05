XBL 12 Month Gold Membership $25 via Ebay.com

Posted Today, 09:30 AM

Hell no,stolen eBay account

This. I once paid with PayPal for a deal almost exactly the same (XBL card for $25 and 100% feedback but only as a buyer and inactive until that sale). I only tried because I still had a month left and had buyer protection. You will eventually get your money back many days to a week later if it is a scam, but it's just best to avoid these "too good to be true" sales, especially from sites like ebay.