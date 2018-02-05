Jump to content

* - - - - 2 votes

XBL 12 Month Gold Membership $25 via Ebay.com

By Smithers123, Yesterday, 11:07 PM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Yesterday, 11:07 PM

51 sold in the last hour, I see some people pulled the trigger, not sure if this is legit or not

 

https://www.ebay.com/itm/273054857105


#2 Dreadth  

Dreadth

Posted Yesterday, 11:11 PM

Hell no,stolen eBay account

#3 LecherousMonk86  

LecherousMonk86

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM

though this user has 100% feedback, there is no feedback as a seller; big red flag there


MajinGamerX.png

#4 gepet0  

gepet0

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM

her short feedback history she is dealing in thrift books.    

 

Remember If it sounds too good to be true.  The cheapest I have ever seen 12 month live cards were 34.99 


#5 E-104 Epsilon  

E-104 Epsilon

Posted Yesterday, 11:21 PM

Placed an order with eBay credit but cancelled immediately. Email for the user is just a random string of characters @ yahoo and no seller history, only other listing is jarbled characters selling funkos.

Caskett-V03.png

:360: / :xb1: E104 Epsil |  :ps3: Caskett-V03 | Steam e104_epsilon

 

 

#6 1mhot3K  

1mhot3K

Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM

DEAD this. No need to get caught up sending money to crooks & theives.


#7 plus1zero  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 12:50 AM

her short feedback history she is dealing in thrift books.

Remember If it sounds too good to be true. The cheapest I have ever seen 12 month live cards were 34.99


Back years ago there was a CAG on here who sold 12 month/4000 point cards for $25-30 a pop, he sold to so many of us. He also had Netflix year subs for $25 before he eventually disappeared
http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=317918

#8 e3man01  

e3man01

Posted Today, 02:16 AM

It's dead now! Can you say:
S
C
A
M

#9 trunks982  

trunks982

Posted Today, 03:33 AM

Back years ago there was a CAG on here who sold 12 month/4000 point cards for $25-30 a pop, he sold to so many of us. He also had Netflix year subs for $25 before he eventually disappeared

but do they work?


#10 luwei  

luwei

Posted Today, 06:40 AM

but do they work?

It'll be a good deal if it works well. I saw the price never low than $40 on SD before it.


#11 agentghost  

agentghost

Posted Today, 07:05 AM

Back years ago there was a CAG on here who sold 12 month/4000 point cards for $25-30 a pop, he sold to so many of us. He also had Netflix year subs for $25 before he eventually disappeared

you guys chased him out, bled him dry and milked his inventory with your cheapy-ness  :- j/k


#12 LikSang Jeff  

LikSang Jeff

Posted Today, 07:43 AM

Anyone remember when they used to sell accounts loaded with 10,000 Microsoft points for like $12?

#13 Bash  

Bash

Posted Today, 09:30 AM

Hell no,stolen eBay account

This. I once paid with PayPal for a deal almost exactly the same (XBL card for $25 and 100% feedback but only as a buyer and inactive until that sale). I only tried because I still had a month left and had buyer protection. You will eventually get your money back many days to a week later if it is a scam, but it's just best to avoid these "too good to be true" sales, especially from sites like ebay.
