XBL 12 Month Gold Membership $25 via Ebay.com

51 sold in the last hour, I see some people pulled the trigger, not sure if this is legit or not
https://www.ebay.com/itm/273054857105
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 11:07 PM
51 sold in the last hour, I see some people pulled the trigger, not sure if this is legit or not
https://www.ebay.com/itm/273054857105
Posted Yesterday, 11:11 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM
though this user has 100% feedback, there is no feedback as a seller; big red flag there
Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM
her short feedback history she is dealing in thrift books.
Remember If it sounds too good to be true. The cheapest I have ever seen 12 month live cards were 34.99
Posted Yesterday, 11:21 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM
DEAD this. No need to get caught up sending money to crooks & theives.
Posted Today, 12:50 AM
her short feedback history she is dealing in thrift books.
Remember If it sounds too good to be true. The cheapest I have ever seen 12 month live cards were 34.99
Posted Today, 02:16 AM
Posted Today, 03:33 AM
Back years ago there was a CAG on here who sold 12 month/4000 point cards for $25-30 a pop, he sold to so many of us. He also had Netflix year subs for $25 before he eventually disappeared
but do they work?
Posted Today, 06:40 AM
but do they work?
It'll be a good deal if it works well. I saw the price never low than $40 on SD before it.
Posted Today, 07:05 AM
Back years ago there was a CAG on here who sold 12 month/4000 point cards for $25-30 a pop, he sold to so many of us. He also had Netflix year subs for $25 before he eventually disappeared
you guys chased him out, bled him dry and milked his inventory with your cheapy-ness j/k
Posted Today, 07:43 AM
Posted Today, 09:30 AM
This. I once paid with PayPal for a deal almost exactly the same (XBL card for $25 and 100% feedback but only as a buyer and inactive until that sale). I only tried because I still had a month left and had buyer protection. You will eventually get your money back many days to a week later if it is a scam, but it's just best to avoid these "too good to be true" sales, especially from sites like ebay.
Hell no,stolen eBay account