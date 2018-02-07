Fire Emblem Warriors Special Edition (Switch) $45.99 Amazon $59.99 ($47.99 GCU) Bestbuy $45.99 Target

Posted Yesterday, 08:28 PM

From what I understand every single retailer promotion or sale past a certain percentage on a Nintendo product must be approved ahead of time. The past few weeks they have had this game and the pro controller on sale.

But you’re not understanding. This isn’t a promotion.This is Amazon’s inventory algorithm saying, Hey we have aton of inventory on this product and we need to get it down to acceptable levels.No retailers give a vendor that much power over pricing. However contracts are negotiated to include future sales and ads etc. They use these to help work around financing and other inventory costs and rebates etc. Often, in game in particular, companies will give a lot of flexibility to the retailers in return for larger orders.However at this point, this is aging inventory and not a sale. That’s why the price is constantly moving. If it was a promo the price would be locked and a time frame set. This has never been a sale/promo. It honestly looks like whatever deal Amazon had on the product expired, they paid for the inventory and now it is there’s to do with as needed