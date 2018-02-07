Jump to content

CAGcast #532: Bullish on Mario, Bearish on Atari

CAGcast #532: Bullish on Mario, Bearish on Atari

The gang talks Subnautica, Hunt: Showdown alpha, Celeste, Microsoft rumors, Nintendo news, and so much more!

Fire Emblem Warriors Special Edition (Switch) $45.99 Amazon $59.99 ($47.99 GCU) Bestbuy $45.99 Target

By Markmallow, Yesterday, 06:32 AM

Markmallow  

Markmallow

Posted Yesterday, 06:32 AM

I haven’t seen this mentioned yet, but if someone did already my bad.

Also, for anyone wondering this does not come with the season pass. It’s still a great deal for anyone interested in all the extras though.

$45.99 (Amazon)
$59.99 ($47.99 GCU) DEAL OF THE DAY
$45.99 (Target)
Super Sonic  

Super Sonic

Posted Yesterday, 07:00 AM

I got the standard when it went for 40.  Would probably have spent the extra $7 for the Special Edition, though their inclusion of more and more music CDs doesn't do much to add value to me.  That and the card board box that is common with special editions is prone to dinging and shipping damage. Still a good price for my favorite "warriors" game. :)


Meepo  

Meepo

Posted Yesterday, 07:00 AM

It keeps going lower. I got it on amazon when it was around $55. It's a fun game. Weird how Nintendo is pushing sales on this game and the pro controller constantly.

Perhaps they have a rebranded complete version incoming? Or maybe it just sold poorly.


Super Sonic  

Super Sonic

Posted Yesterday, 07:19 AM

Word is they held back a lot of fan favorite characters for a potential sequel.  Plus the DLC that exists for it includes characters that are already in the game, you just can't play them until you pay more money for the DLC.


fishface45  

fishface45

Posted Yesterday, 07:51 AM

Target has it for $46.99 as well

Josef  

Josef

Posted Yesterday, 03:07 PM

Target has it for $46.99 as well

https://www.target.c...996#lnk=sametab

Target and Amazon both lowered theirs to $45.99.  Best Buy...your move.


MikeIsGood  

MikeIsGood

Posted Yesterday, 03:36 PM

I've never played one of these Dynasty Warriors-style games, and my understanding is that Hyrule Warriors is the best of the bunch because of the adventure mode. True statement, or did this one surpass it?

 

Good deal, thanks OP.


skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted Yesterday, 04:06 PM

Target and Amazon both lowered theirs to $45.99.  Best Buy...your move.

Just price match at Best Buy and get reward points. It's a win-win. 


litepink  

litepink

Posted Yesterday, 04:51 PM

Just price match at Best Buy and get reward points. It's a win-win. 

Or save 5% with REDcard back at Target  :D/


marineal  

marineal

Posted Yesterday, 05:33 PM

I hate myself for buying it Day 1. I fucking no one cared about this Musou collaboration. 


tonyxvx  

tonyxvx

Posted Yesterday, 05:50 PM

Maybe we have a Hyrule Warriors Special Edition for Switch incoming and they want to clear these out beforehand?  :-k


rdigit  

rdigit

Posted Yesterday, 07:25 PM

Amazon warehouse has "acceptable" condition for $36 or so. I bought a few "good" condition to flip to GameStop and sold the special edition goodies. Not sure what quality acceptable condition will be, but a good deal for just the game.

Tebunker  

Tebunker

Posted Yesterday, 07:28 PM

It keeps going lower. I got it on amazon when it was around $55. It's a fun game. Weird how Nintendo is pushing sales on this game and the pro controller constantly.
Perhaps they have a rebranded complete version incoming? Or maybe it just sold poorly.

These aren’t sales. This is retailers trying to clear inventory of slow moving stuff. Thats why the algorithm keeps pushing prices lower.

So I guess for $60 total you can get this and the dlc. I guess thats good?

Meepo  

Meepo

Posted Yesterday, 07:50 PM

These aren’t sales. This is retailers trying to clear inventory of slow moving stuff. Thats why the algorithm keeps pushing prices lower.

So I guess for $60 total you can get this and the dlc. I guess thats good?

From what I understand every single retailer promotion or sale past a certain percentage on a Nintendo product must be approved ahead of time. The past few weeks they have had this game and the pro controller on sale.


Tebunker  

Tebunker

Posted Yesterday, 08:28 PM

From what I understand every single retailer promotion or sale past a certain percentage on a Nintendo product must be approved ahead of time. The past few weeks they have had this game and the pro controller on sale.

But you’re not understanding. This isn’t a promotion.

This is Amazon’s inventory algorithm saying, Hey we have a Fuck ton of inventory on this product and we need to get it down to acceptable levels.

No retailers give a vendor that much power over pricing. However contracts are negotiated to include future sales and ads etc. They use these to help work around financing and other inventory costs and rebates etc. Often, in game in particular, companies will give a lot of flexibility to the retailers in return for larger orders.

However at this point, this is aging inventory and not a sale. That’s why the price is constantly moving. If it was a promo the price would be locked and a time frame set. This has never been a sale/promo. It honestly looks like whatever deal Amazon had on the product expired, they paid for the inventory and now it is there’s to do with as needed

Meepo  

Meepo

Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM

But you’re not understanding. This isn’t a promotion.

This is Amazon’s inventory algorithm saying, Hey we have a Fuck ton of inventory on this product and we need to get it down to acceptable levels.

No retailers give a vendor that much power over pricing. However contracts are negotiated to include future sales and ads etc. They use these to help work around financing and other inventory costs and rebates etc. Often, in game in particular, companies will give a lot of flexibility to the retailers in return for larger orders.

However at this point, this is aging inventory and not a sale. That’s why the price is constantly moving. If it was a promo the price would be locked and a time frame set. This has never been a sale/promo.

It has been on sale at several retailers so far. Impossible to tell if they are just matching amazon or they got permission to move stock at a lower price. I see what you mean about the changing price though. 


TheGuardianLegend  

TheGuardianLegend

Posted Yesterday, 08:39 PM

I've never played one of these Dynasty Warriors-style games, and my understanding is that Hyrule Warriors is the best of the bunch because of the adventure mode. True statement, or did this one surpass it?

Good deal, thanks OP.


I hated Hyrule Warriors and I am a Zelda super fan. Fire Emblem Warriors is a superior game. The strategy element of the weapon triangle is a nice hook. If you like Fire Emblem you’ll like FEW. If you didn’t like Hyrule Warriors FEW is worth checking out if you are new to the genre.

Riptidre  

Riptidre

Posted Yesterday, 10:47 PM

The price of this on Google Express is 50.37 and there is also a 20% off coupon can be used on this purchase.  

Already ordered it.


gmsick  

gmsick

Posted Yesterday, 11:17 PM

I've never played one of these Dynasty Warriors-style games, and my understanding is that Hyrule Warriors is the best of the bunch because of the adventure mode. True statement, or did this one surpass it?
 
Good deal, thanks OP.

Neither game is the best Warriors game. They are both solid. Best on a Nintendo system for sure. The warriors orochi 3 port was ass on Wii U.

IronChariot  

IronChariot

Posted Today, 01:58 AM

Since this has been posted on multiple deal sites, I imagine it won't drop more for awhile. I'm hoping it'll hit at least $40 if not $35 sometime soon, though.


Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 02:10 AM

Damn. Even though it's a fun game, I regret paying the full price at launch. The cards were a silly addition.


<p><span style="font-size:12px;">Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.</span>
