Fire Emblem Warriors Special Edition (Switch) $46.99 Amazon $59.99 ($47.99 GCU) Bestbuy
#1
Posted Today, 06:32 AM
Also, for anyone wondering this does not come with the season pass. It’s still a great deal for anyone interested in all the extras though.
$46.99
https://www.amazon.c...OkDL&ref=plSrch
$59.99 ($47.99 GCU) DEAL OF THE DAY
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5897304
#2 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 548 Posts Joined 5.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:00 AM
I got the standard when it went for 40. Would probably have spent the extra $7 for the Special Edition, though their inclusion of more and more music CDs doesn't do much to add value to me. That and the card board box that is common with special editions is prone to dinging and shipping damage. Still a good price for my favorite "warriors" game.
#3
Posted Today, 07:00 AM
It keeps going lower. I got it on amazon when it was around $55. It's a fun game. Weird how Nintendo is pushing sales on this game and the pro controller constantly.
Perhaps they have a rebranded complete version incoming? Or maybe it just sold poorly.
#4 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 548 Posts Joined 5.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:19 AM
Word is they held back a lot of fan favorite characters for a potential sequel. Plus the DLC that exists for it includes characters that are already in the game, you just can't play them until you pay more money for the DLC.
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 150 Posts Joined 11.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:51 AM
https://www.target.c...996#lnk=sametab