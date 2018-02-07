Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #532: Bullish on Mario, Bearish on Atari

CAGcast #532: Bullish on Mario, Bearish on Atari

The gang talks Subnautica, Hunt: Showdown alpha, Celeste, Microsoft rumors, Nintendo news, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Fire Emblem Warriors Special Edition (Switch) $46.99 Amazon $59.99 ($47.99 GCU) Bestbuy

By Markmallow, Today, 06:32 AM

#1 Markmallow  

Markmallow

Posted Today, 06:32 AM

I haven’t seen this mentioned yet, but if someone did already my bad.

Also, for anyone wondering this does not come with the season pass. It’s still a great deal for anyone interested in all the extras though.

$46.99
https://www.amazon.c...OkDL&ref=plSrch

$59.99 ($47.99 GCU) DEAL OF THE DAY
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5897304

#2 Super Sonic   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   548 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

Super Sonic

Posted Today, 07:00 AM

I got the standard when it went for 40.  Would probably have spent the extra $7 for the Special Edition, though their inclusion of more and more music CDs doesn't do much to add value to me.  That and the card board box that is common with special editions is prone to dinging and shipping damage. Still a good price for my favorite "warriors" game. :)


#3 Meepo  

Meepo

Posted Today, 07:00 AM

It keeps going lower. I got it on amazon when it was around $55. It's a fun game. Weird how Nintendo is pushing sales on this game and the pro controller constantly.

Perhaps they have a rebranded complete version incoming? Or maybe it just sold poorly.


#4 Super Sonic   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   548 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

Super Sonic

Posted Today, 07:19 AM

Word is they held back a lot of fan favorite characters for a potential sequel.  Plus the DLC that exists for it includes characters that are already in the game, you just can't play them until you pay more money for the DLC.


#5 fishface45   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   150 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

fishface45

Posted Today, 07:51 AM

Target has it for $46.99 as well

https://www.target.c...996#lnk=sametab
http://www.invelos.c...HKMOVIESAREBEST
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy