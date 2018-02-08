Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #532: Bullish on Mario, Bearish on Atari

CAGcast #532: Bullish on Mario, Bearish on Atari

The gang talks Subnautica, Hunt: Showdown alpha, Celeste, Microsoft rumors, Nintendo news, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

(NEW) Quantum Break $13.82 Ebay.com

By Smithers123, Today, 02:09 AM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 02:09 AM

seller sold over 1,000. Indeed legit!

 

https://www.ebay.com...mMakeTrack=true


#2 orette  

orette

Posted Today, 02:18 AM

Prob a pricing error as the same game Factory Refurbished is more 15.93.


#3 outrun78   this space for rent. CAGiversary!   1520 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

outrun78

Posted Today, 02:20 AM

thanks o.p. in for 1


#4 snatcher33   Marry me Jenny!!! CAGiversary!   735 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

snatcher33

Posted Today, 02:39 AM

$13.82......why the hell not?  In for 1, thanks OP


snatcher33.png

#5 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 02:56 AM

$13.82......why the hell not?  In for 1, thanks OP


I was waiting for the "thanks, but my backlog is too big, killed the deal"

#6 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3540 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 03:05 AM

I enjoyed this game at launch. Yeah, I actually played it right away instead of adding it to the backlog since Xbox One has so few exclusives. I wanted something to play on the system at that time.


#7 1mhot3K   DealHunter CAGiversary!   137 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 03:20 AM

Hmmm. I'm uncertain if I should jump the gun on this. I've been curious about this one but I've recently just plunked down on a few other pressing sales. What are folks thoughts about this title after beating it? 


#8 TYBG   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   277 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

TYBG

Posted Today, 03:38 AM

Bought it day one at full price and loved this game. Definitely gonna pick it up and play again at this price :) 


#9 Troe123  

Troe123

Posted Today, 03:42 AM

Hmmm. I'm uncertain if I should jump the gun on this. I've been curious about this one but I've recently just plunked down on a few other pressing sales. What are folks thoughts about this title after beating it?

.

I enjoyed it. I liked the gunplay + powers. My only complaint was the jarring difficulty spike on the final boss (new mechanics).

It felt like a sci-fi Friday version of Max Payne. If you liked Remedy’s previous games, you should like this.

#10 acthechamp   The CAG Hero CAGiversary!   1480 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

acthechamp

Posted Today, 05:21 AM

Fully worth it at this price, IMO. Loved the game when it came out.


899090.png
 

Signature3.png

#11 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Today, 05:28 AM

Why not! In. Thanks, Op!

#12 ThatBlueTurtle  

ThatBlueTurtle

Posted Today, 06:31 AM

nice..been wanting to try this out.. thanks op!


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy