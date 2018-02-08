(NEW) Quantum Break $13.82 Ebay.com

Posted Today, 03:42 AM

Hmmm. I'm uncertain if I should jump the gun on this. I've been curious about this one but I've recently just plunked down on a few other pressing sales. What are folks thoughts about this title after beating it?



I enjoyed it. I liked the gunplay + powers. My only complaint was the jarring difficulty spike on the final boss (new mechanics).It felt like a sci-fi Friday version of Max Payne. If you liked Remedy’s previous games, you should like this.