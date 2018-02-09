Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #532: Bullish on Mario, Bearish on Atari

CAGcast #532: Bullish on Mario, Bearish on Atari

The gang talks Subnautica, Hunt: Showdown alpha, Celeste, Microsoft rumors, Nintendo news, and so much more!

* * * - - 2 votes

Xbox game pass $5/month - can buy multiple (ymmv?)

By poker360, Today, 12:41 AM

poker360  

poker360

Posted Today, 12:41 AM

https://www.microsof...1&wa=wsignin1.0

Xbox has Xbox game pass for half off when you buy one month. Price reflects after sign in. You can buy multiple months and they will stack.




 

Shojsauce  

Shojsauce

Posted Today, 01:02 AM

So you buy a month at full price and then it gives you the option to buy one at half price? I can't figure out what I'm doing wrong.



Shojsauce  

Shojsauce

Posted Today, 01:04 AM

Nevermind, it's apparently a targeted promo that's not targeted at me... Bummer.



poker360  

poker360

Posted Today, 01:04 AM

It looks like it is targeted. You should just be able to buy one month for 4.99 and then keep buying additional months for 4.99 after that. Seems like it was only intended for one month to be half off




 

Dr Mono  

Dr Mono

Posted Today, 01:33 AM

AWESOME! Got a year for $60. Seems capped at one year. Heck of a deal!


TeamUnderdog  

TeamUnderdog

Posted Today, 01:41 AM

Thanks went ahead and grabbed my 14 day trial and 3 months for $15. Should hold me over for Sea of Thieves.





BottleRocket  

BottleRocket

Posted Today, 01:49 AM

I'm up to 14 months at $5 each. 


Darthziggy  

Darthziggy

Posted Today, 02:05 AM

Thanks for this! Kept waiting for the ad to show up on my dashboard but the link worked perfectly, and a buddy had just given me $15 in Xbox cash for my bday. 90 cents out of pocket for 3 months? Works for me!


easper  

easper

Posted Today, 02:08 AM

I still have my one month code that came with my One X, so I didn't buy into this. Sounds like I could redeem it and then buy in at half off for as many months as they'll sell me, yeah?




Darthziggy  

Darthziggy

Posted Today, 02:17 AM

I still have my one month code that came with my One X, so I didn't buy into this. Sounds like I could redeem it and then buy in at half off for as many months as they'll sell me, yeah?

 

If you think you're gonna use it, sounds like a good plan. Doesn't seem like crazy sales/deals on it come along too often unless you're hardcore into Bing rewards, and even then it's supposedly hit or miss. Half off is good and so far I've been enjoying the variety of games available. Also works with game share if that's a thing you do.


easper  

easper

Posted Today, 02:23 AM

If you think you're gonna use it, sounds like a good plan. Doesn't seem like crazy sales/deals on it come along too often unless you're hardcore into Bing rewards, and even then it's supposedly hit or miss. Half off is good and so far I've been enjoying the variety of games available. Also works with game share if that's a thing you do.


I've got plenty of Bing credits, and was planning on redeeming them for a year of Game Pass when Sea of Thieves came out. But they recently removed the Year option from rewards. Could be they just "sold out" after the first party game announcement and it will be back. Could be it's 1 and 3 month only from here on out. It's a gamble.


OldSlowGamer  

OldSlowGamer

Posted Today, 02:43 AM

I had a bunch of XBL credit and snagged 4 months worth (June 8).  I got Sea of Thieves covered and hopefully Crackdown 3 and or State of Decay 2 will come out in May.  Also hoping MS adds some more good stuff each month.




 

Kurina  

Kurina

Posted Today, 02:50 AM

I had a bunch of XBL credit and snagged 4 months worth (June 8).  I got Sea of Thieves covered and hopefully Crackdown 3 and or State of Decay 2 will come out in May.  Also hoping MS adds some more good stuff each month.

Sorry this is mildly off topic, but are you allowed to buy with credit? I went to renew my subscription with credit (I have plenty) in the hopes that maybe this deal would become available for me and I could stock up on more months for $5.  It refuses to use anything but a credit card.  Chat support just said I can't use store credit either.  I'll certainly be having another chat with them if others are using store credit to buy Game Pass.

 

I'd really like in on this deal, especially being new to Xbox and getting access to a lot of games I have never had the chance to play before.


Darthziggy  

Darthziggy

Posted Today, 02:53 AM

Sorry this is mildly off topic, but are you allowed to buy with credit? I went to renew my subscription with credit (I have plenty) in the hopes that maybe this deal would become available for me and I could stock up on more months for $5. It refuses to use anything but a credit card. Chat support just said I can't use store credit either. I'll certainly be having another chat with them if others are using store credit to buy Game Pass.

I'd really like in on this deal, especially being new to Xbox and getting access to a lot of games I have never had the chance to play before.


I just used $15 in XBL credit to purchase. Did it on a computer via the link in the OP, not by doing the “manage my subscription” or whatever. Definitely worth a shot.

chriscolbert  

chriscolbert

Posted Today, 02:56 AM

If I haven't used my free trial yet, would buying this negate that?



Darthziggy  

Darthziggy

Posted Today, 02:59 AM

If I haven't used my free trial yet, would buying this negate that?


Yes, you can’t use your free trial (if it’s the one that comes with the X or a similar one) after you’ve already purchased one. AFAIK, you can’t use the 14 day one either. I’d say sign up for the free trial, then click the link and see if you’re still eligible. If so, extra months for less. It not, enjoy the free trial and wait for the next $1/month sale.

Kurina  

Kurina

Posted Today, 03:11 AM

I just used $15 in XBL credit to purchase. Did it on a computer via the link in the OP, not by doing the “manage my subscription” or whatever. Definitely worth a shot.

Thanks for the heads up!  I'll give it another try and if it doesn't take I'll certainly be bugging support again.


OldSlowGamer  

OldSlowGamer

Posted Today, 03:41 AM

Sorry this is mildly off topic, but are you allowed to buy with credit? I went to renew my subscription with credit (I have plenty) in the hopes that maybe this deal would become available for me and I could stock up on more months for $5.  It refuses to use anything but a credit card.  Chat support just said I can't use store credit either.  I'll certainly be having another chat with them if others are using store credit to buy Game Pass.

 

I'd really like in on this deal, especially being new to Xbox and getting access to a lot of games I have never had the chance to play before.

Yes, you can use XBL credit if you buy online on the web site (at least on a PC do not know about phones).  When you pay it will show you your available credit and also you must pick a backup source for future renewals in case you run out of credit (I selected my standard credit card).  You can always turn off auto-renewal before then.  If you do not see your available credit make sure you are actually logged in under your MS/XBL account.




 

Tropan  

Tropan

Posted Today, 04:04 AM

You'll lose access to your Xbox Game Pass subscription on February 6, 2019, when we don't automatically renew it.
 
Thank you, these def stack and can get at least a year. Nice deal!

Nelson2011  

Nelson2011

Posted Today, 04:17 AM

$9.99 for me :(


mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 04:18 AM

I bought thru end of 2019. Seemed like a good idea at the time.

Thx OP!



NeloDiavolo  

NeloDiavolo

Posted Today, 04:26 AM

Anyone redeem their one month free card that came with the X and still able to buy for 5 bucks? I still got mine...


Bash  

Bash

Posted Today, 04:29 AM

If I haven't used my free trial yet, would buying this negate that?

I've bought 2 months already when it was a dollar each and my free 14 day trial is still available.

Unfortunately, this shows up as 9.99 for me. I wonder if it's because they keep offering me to renew at 19.98 for 3 months.

Licasguy  

Licasguy

Posted Today, 04:29 AM

Two week trial and a year for $60, thanks OP


lakers714  

lakers714

Posted Today, 05:27 AM

Nice got 7 months for $35 if it still live tomorrow might get the whole year 




jdawgg76  

jdawgg76

Posted Today, 05:49 AM

Nevermind, it's apparently a targeted promo that's not targeted at me... Bummer.

 

 

$9.99 for me :(

 

 

I've bought 2 months already when it was a dollar each and my free 14 day trial is still available.

Unfortunately, this shows up as 9.99 for me. I wonder if it's because they keep offering me to renew at 19.98 for 3 months.

Keep checking back.  When this started several days ago, some people got $5 1 month offers and some got 19.98 3 month offers.  I got the 3 month offer.  Kept checking back and it was the same until today when I got offered the 1 month for $5 offer.


Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 06:03 AM

Wait, gamepass was $1 a month before?  Was this a one time thing?  I wasn't hip to gamepass at the time but it's a great deal now that all first party M$ games will be on it. 


ZombiesWorld  

ZombiesWorld

Posted Today, 06:38 AM

Does anyone know if you share the gamepass games with the person you gameshare with?



Twitch: zombiesworld
 






Zodieak  

Zodieak

Posted Today, 06:45 AM

Does anyone know if you share the gamepass games with the person you gameshare with?



Should be fine. I gameshare and my buddy was able to download gears of war 4.

Bleedingwickedly  

Bleedingwickedly

Posted Today, 06:46 AM

Does anyone know if you share the gamepass games with the person you gameshare with?


I’m pretty sure it works.


I’m new to bing rewards myself, but for the past two months I’ve been able to get enough points to get a GamePass sub for each month. My plan is to just keep up with it and always have GamePass for free. Am I missing something? I’m actually tempted to just get the 12 month Xbox Live for 21k.

