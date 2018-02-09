Xbox game pass $5/month - can buy multiple (ymmv?)

Posted Today, 02:50 AM

I had a bunch of XBL credit and snagged 4 months worth (June 8). I got Sea of Thieves covered and hopefully Crackdown 3 and or State of Decay 2 will come out in May. Also hoping MS adds some more good stuff each month.

Sorry this is mildly off topic, but are you allowed to buy with credit? I went to renew my subscription with credit (I have plenty) in the hopes that maybe this deal would become available for me and I could stock up on more months for $5. It refuses to use anything but a credit card. Chat support just said I can't use store credit either. I'll certainly be having another chat with them if others are using store credit to buy Game Pass.

I'd really like in on this deal, especially being new to Xbox and getting access to a lot of games I have never had the chance to play before.