CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

The gang talks clearance pickups, new comic movie trailers, Dr. Disrespect controversy, and the Hype Wagon returns! Stay tuned after the show for the premiere of "Trade Yo' Game"!

Green Man Gaming Weekend Promotions - Valentine Promos & Extended 22% Off New Release

By CheapyD, Today, 05:55 PM

#1 CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 05:55 PM

22% Off Selected Recently Released Games

Extended due to popular demand!

 

save an extra 22% off a selection of recent indie and AA releases

code TOPPICK22 - Offer ends Friday 16th February.


    Battalion 1944 - $11.69 after code
    https://www.greenman...talion-1944-pc/

    FINAL FANTASY XII: The Zodiac Age - $38.99 after code
    https://www.greenman...-zodiac-age-pc/

    Staxel - $15.59 after code
    https://www.greenman...ames/staxel-pc/

    My Time at Portia - $15.59 after code
    https://www.greenman...e-at-portia-pc/

    Railway Empire - $38.99 after code
    https://www.greenman...lway-empire-pc/

    Iconoclasts -  $15.59 after code
    https://www.greenman...iconoclasts-pc/

    We Were Here Too - $6.62 after code
    https://www.greenman...re-here-too-pc/

Treat Your Friends & Team Packs Promotions
https://www.greenman...at-your-friend/
https://www.greenman...ale/team-packs/


as an added bonus we are sharing the love with an extra 20% VIP Voucher for all Treat Your Friends and Team Pack sale items. Customers can grab their exclusive code in the VIP section.

Team Pack deals include:

    Insurgency 4-Pack -  $5.25 - 85% Off!
    https://www.greenman...urgency-4-pack/

    Human Fall Flat 2-Pack -  $13.99 - 30% Off!
    https://www.greenman...flat-2-pack-pc/

    Chivalry: Medieval Warfare 4-Pack - $11.25 - 85% Off!
    https://www.greenman...hivalry-4-pack/

    Golf With Your Friends 4-Pack - $12.99 - 35% Off!
    https://www.greenman...friends-4-pack/


Treat Your Friends deals include:

    Ballistic Overkill - $6.00 - 50% Off!
    https://www.greenman...ic-overkill-pc/

    Rocket League - $11.99 - 40% Off!
    https://www.greenman.../rocket-league/

    Defense Grid 2 -  $3.75 - 75% Off!
    https://www.greenman...defense-grid-2/

    Road Redemption -  $13.99 - 30% Off!
    https://www.greenman...oad-redemption/

25% Off Stormworks: Build & Rescue + Open Beta Now Live
https://www.greenman...ild-and-rescue/

 


