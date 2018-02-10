Jump to content

The gang talks clearance pickups, new comic movie trailers, Dr. Disrespect controversy, and the Hype Wagon returns! Stay tuned after the show for the premiere of "Trade Yo' Game"!

Xbox one x scorpio edition

By postnet92, Today, 06:55 PM

postnet92  

postnet92

Posted Today, 06:55 PM

I seen some walmart's with them but the price is 1000

shanafan_cag  

shanafan_cag

Posted Today, 06:58 PM

Walmart can’t charge more than MSRP, if you saw them on shelves.

eulogywerd21  

eulogywerd21

Posted Today, 07:03 PM

I seen some walmart's with them but the price is 1000

Helldweller87  

Helldweller87

Posted Today, 07:28 PM

I seen some walmart's with them but the price is 1000

