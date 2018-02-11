Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

The gang talks clearance pickups, new comic movie trailers, Dr. Disrespect controversy, and the Hype Wagon returns! Stay tuned after the show for the premiere of "Trade Yo' Game"!

Mirror's Edge Catalyst for Xbox One $5 @ Microsoft Store w/ Free Shipping

By marlboro2, Today, 01:04 AM

#1 marlboro2   Old time CAG CAGiversary!   139 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

marlboro2

Posted Today, 01:04 AM

$5  Mirror's Edge Catalyst

 

 


#2 1mhot3K   DealHunter CAGiversary!   144 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 01:20 AM

Great price for folks interested in checking it out! My backlog is all out of room for this one though.

#3 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2722 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 01:31 AM

Was this ever GWG?

 

Edit- looks like only the first one was.


Posted Image
Posted Image

#4 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   10820 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 01:33 AM

Nice that Microsoft ships this free considering Amazon would do that add-on item bullshit for something like this.


#5 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6883 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 01:38 AM

Was this ever GWG?

Edit- looks like only the first one was.


No but....EA Access.

#6 LakersHater   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   34 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

LakersHater

Posted Today, 02:16 AM

Thanks OP. In for one at that price.

#7 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 02:23 AM

The game runs at 720p compared to the PS4 version

 


#8 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 03:22 AM

I think the xbox one x version has been updated not sure but runs better than ps4

#9 shosaisyu   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   104 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

shosaisyu

Posted Today, 03:27 AM

Also, anyone who's interested:

 

The collector's edition is 39.99 for Ps4 at amazon.

 

https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1


#10 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted Today, 04:18 AM

Appreciate it! Let's hope this is still up by Thursday and I'll definently pick it up!

#11 OL DIRTY   Oooh Baby, I Like It Raw. CAGiversary!   339 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

OL DIRTY

Posted Today, 06:54 AM

At $5, worth putting on the backlog.  Thanks OP!


#12 FuzzRaven   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   32 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

FuzzRaven

Posted Today, 07:03 AM

Thanks for the post! Bought it. Was it only the original Mirror's Edge that got enhanced on the Xbox One X? No 4K HDR on ME Catalyst?


