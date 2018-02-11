Fry's Ads 2/11-17

Posted Today, 08:02 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$34.99

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions



$37.99

Kirby: Battle Royale



$49.99

Culdcept Revolt: Limited Edition



PS4



$19.99

Final Fantasy XV



$29.99

Grand Theft Auto V



$39.99

NBA 2K18

WWE 2K18



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Magna Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Wave Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller



$59.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Gaming Headset (PSVR)



$59.99

Dynasty Warriors 9 (Avail. Tue.)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Avail. Tue.)

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame (Avail. Tue.)



less than $299 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



$399.99

PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ Star Wars: Battlefront II (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



Switch



$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Snakebyte Switch Seat Mount



$16.99

Emio Charge Dock



$19.99

Emio Travel Kit



$27.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

MXGP 3



$34.99

Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase



$49.99

Disgaea 5 Complete



$59.99

Emio Switch Pad

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame (Avail. Tue.)



$299.99

Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons

Switch Console w/ Neon Reg/Blue Joy-Cons



XBox One



$19.99

Final Fantasy XV



$24.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)

XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership (B&M only)



$29.99

Grand Theft Auto V



$39.99

NBA 2K18

WWE 2K18



$59.99

Dynasty Warriors 9 (Avail. Tue.)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Avail. Tue.)

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame (Avail. Tue.)



less than $279 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $279

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



PC



$24.99

Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse



$39.99

Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse



$45 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $50

Steam $50 Gift Card



$59.99

Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse

Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse



$79.99

Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Keyboard



$79.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset



$89.99

Razer Blackwidow Ultimate 2016 Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$94.99

Gamdias Hermes P2 RGB Optical Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$99.99

Logitech G633 Surround Sound Gaming Headset



$119.99

Corsair Strafe RGB Red Mechanical Keyboard



$139.99

Blackout Yeti Microphone w/ Assassin's Creed: Origins

Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset



$174.99

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



Blu-Ray



$3.99

Happy Gilmore

Jobs (Blu+DVD)

Knocked Up

Ted (Blu+DVD)

Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)

The World's End (Blu+DVD)



$4.99

The Breakfast Club

Casino

Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)

Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)

Forrest Gump

Mallrats

Neighbors (Blu+DVD)

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (Blu+DVD)

Rush (2013) (Blu+DVD)

Slap Shot



$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $7.99

Baywatch (Blu+DVD)



$5.99

Dazed and Confused

Dracula Untold

Everest (Blu+DVD)

Hardcore Henry

The Huntsman: Winter's War (Blu+DVD)

Inglourious Basterds

The Last Starfighter

The Lorax (Blu+DVD)

Major Payne

Max Steel (Blu+DVD)

Minions (Blu+DVD)

Sabotage (Blu+DVD)

Waterworld



$9.99

Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)

Transformers: The Last Knight (Blu+DVD)

Transformers: The Last Knight (Blu+DVD) (?)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



$14.99

Battleship (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)

Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)

Everest (4K+Blu)

Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)

Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)

Lucy (4K+Blu)

The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)

Oblivion (4K+Blu)

Serenity (4K+Blu)

Van Helsing (4K+Blu)



$19.99

Ant-Man

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange (Blu+DVD)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)

Iron Man

John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu)

Patriot's Day (4K+Blu)

Thor

Thor: The Dark World



Price Varies

All Eyez on Me (Blu+DVD)

Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)

Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)



DVD



$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $7.99

Ballers: The Complete 1st Season

Boardwalk Empire: The Complete 1st Season

Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete 1st Season

Deadwood: The Complete 1st Season

Eastbound & Down: The Complete 1st Season

Girls: The Complete 1st Season

Rome: The Complete 1st Season

Sex and the City: The Complete 1st Season

Silicon Valley: The Complete 1st Season

The Sopranos: The Complete 1st Season

The Wire: The Complete 1st Season

