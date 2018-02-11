Jump to content

CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

The gang talks clearance pickups, new comic movie trailers, Dr. Disrespect controversy, and the Hype Wagon returns! Stay tuned after the show for the premiere of "Trade Yo' Game"!

Fry's Ads 2/11-17

By fidodido, Today, 08:02 AM

fidodido

Posted Today, 08:02 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :3ds:

$34.99
Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions

$37.99
Kirby: Battle Royale

$49.99
Culdcept Revolt: Limited Edition

PS4 :ps4:

$19.99
Final Fantasy XV

$29.99
Grand Theft Auto V

$39.99
NBA 2K18
WWE 2K18

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Magna Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Wave Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

$59.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Gaming Headset (PSVR)

$59.99
Dynasty Warriors 9 (Avail. Tue.)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Avail. Tue.)
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame (Avail. Tue.)

less than $299 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console

$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ Star Wars: Battlefront II (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)

Switch

$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Snakebyte Switch Seat Mount

$16.99
Emio Charge Dock

$19.99
Emio Travel Kit

$27.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
MXGP 3

$34.99
Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase

$49.99
Disgaea 5 Complete

$59.99
Emio Switch Pad
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame (Avail. Tue.)

$299.99
Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Reg/Blue Joy-Cons

XBox One :xb1:

$19.99
Final Fantasy XV

$24.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)
XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership (B&M only)

$29.99
Grand Theft Auto V

$39.99
NBA 2K18
WWE 2K18

$59.99
Dynasty Warriors 9 (Avail. Tue.)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Avail. Tue.)
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame (Avail. Tue.)

less than $279 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $279
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle

$499
XBox One X 1TB Console (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)

PC :pc:

$24.99
Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse

$39.99
Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse

$45 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $50
Steam $50 Gift Card

$59.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse

$79.99
Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Keyboard

$79.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99
Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset

$89.99
Razer Blackwidow Ultimate 2016 Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$94.99
Gamdias Hermes P2 RGB Optical Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$99.99
Logitech G633 Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$119.99
Corsair Strafe RGB Red Mechanical Keyboard

$139.99
Blackout Yeti Microphone w/ Assassin's Creed: Origins
Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$174.99
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Blu-Ray :br:

$3.99
Happy Gilmore
Jobs (Blu+DVD)
Knocked Up
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)
The World's End (Blu+DVD)

$4.99
The Breakfast Club
Casino
Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)
Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)
Forrest Gump
Mallrats
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (Blu+DVD)
Rush (2013) (Blu+DVD)
Slap Shot

$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $7.99
Baywatch (Blu+DVD)

$5.99
Dazed and Confused
Dracula Untold
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Hardcore Henry
The Huntsman: Winter's War (Blu+DVD)
Inglourious Basterds
The Last Starfighter
The Lorax (Blu+DVD)
Major Payne
Max Steel (Blu+DVD)
Minions (Blu+DVD)
Sabotage (Blu+DVD)
Waterworld

$9.99
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
Transformers: The Last Knight (Blu+DVD)
Transformers: The Last Knight (Blu+DVD) (?)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)

$14.99
Battleship (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Van Helsing (4K+Blu)

$19.99
Ant-Man
Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange (Blu+DVD)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)
Iron Man
John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu)
Patriot's Day (4K+Blu)
Thor
Thor: The Dark World

Price Varies
All Eyez on Me (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)

DVD :dvd:

$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $7.99
Ballers: The Complete 1st Season
Boardwalk Empire: The Complete 1st Season
Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete 1st Season
Deadwood: The Complete 1st Season
Eastbound & Down: The Complete 1st Season
Girls: The Complete 1st Season
Rome: The Complete 1st Season
Sex and the City: The Complete 1st Season
Silicon Valley: The Complete 1st Season
The Sopranos: The Complete 1st Season
The Wire: The Complete 1st Season
 


