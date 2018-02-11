Fry's Ads 2/11-17

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$34.99
Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions
$37.99
Kirby: Battle Royale
$49.99
Culdcept Revolt: Limited Edition
PS4
$19.99
Final Fantasy XV
$29.99
Grand Theft Auto V
$39.99
NBA 2K18
WWE 2K18
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Magna Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Wave Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
$59.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Gaming Headset (PSVR)
$59.99
Dynasty Warriors 9 (Avail. Tue.)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Avail. Tue.)
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame (Avail. Tue.)
less than $299 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ Star Wars: Battlefront II (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
Switch
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Snakebyte Switch Seat Mount
$16.99
Emio Charge Dock
$19.99
Emio Travel Kit
$27.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
MXGP 3
$34.99
Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase
$49.99
Disgaea 5 Complete
$59.99
Emio Switch Pad
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame (Avail. Tue.)
$299.99
Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Reg/Blue Joy-Cons
XBox One
$19.99
Final Fantasy XV
$24.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)
XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership (B&M only)
$29.99
Grand Theft Auto V
$39.99
NBA 2K18
WWE 2K18
$59.99
Dynasty Warriors 9 (Avail. Tue.)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Avail. Tue.)
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame (Avail. Tue.)
less than $279 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $279
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
PC
$24.99
Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse
$39.99
Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse
$45 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $50
Steam $50 Gift Card
$59.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse
$79.99
Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Keyboard
$79.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99
Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset
$89.99
Razer Blackwidow Ultimate 2016 Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$94.99
Gamdias Hermes P2 RGB Optical Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$99.99
Logitech G633 Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$119.99
Corsair Strafe RGB Red Mechanical Keyboard
$139.99
Blackout Yeti Microphone w/ Assassin's Creed: Origins
Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$174.99
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Blu-Ray
$3.99
Happy Gilmore
Jobs (Blu+DVD)
Knocked Up
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)
The World's End (Blu+DVD)
$4.99
The Breakfast Club
Casino
Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)
Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)
Forrest Gump
Mallrats
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (Blu+DVD)
Rush (2013) (Blu+DVD)
Slap Shot
$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $7.99
Baywatch (Blu+DVD)
$5.99
Dazed and Confused
Dracula Untold
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Hardcore Henry
The Huntsman: Winter's War (Blu+DVD)
Inglourious Basterds
The Last Starfighter
The Lorax (Blu+DVD)
Major Payne
Max Steel (Blu+DVD)
Minions (Blu+DVD)
Sabotage (Blu+DVD)
Waterworld
$9.99
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
Transformers: The Last Knight (Blu+DVD)
Transformers: The Last Knight (Blu+DVD) (?)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$14.99
Battleship (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Van Helsing (4K+Blu)
$19.99
Ant-Man
Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange (Blu+DVD)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)
Iron Man
John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu)
Patriot's Day (4K+Blu)
Thor
Thor: The Dark World
Price Varies
All Eyez on Me (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)
DVD
$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $7.99
Ballers: The Complete 1st Season
Boardwalk Empire: The Complete 1st Season
Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete 1st Season
Deadwood: The Complete 1st Season
Eastbound & Down: The Complete 1st Season
Girls: The Complete 1st Season
Rome: The Complete 1st Season
Sex and the City: The Complete 1st Season
Silicon Valley: The Complete 1st Season
The Sopranos: The Complete 1st Season
The Wire: The Complete 1st Season
