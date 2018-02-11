Destiny 2 19.99 free shipping Microsoft store
Destiny 2 19.99 free ship Microsoft store
By Formula65, Today, 02:20 PM
thanks op. order this and mirror edge 26.50 not bad
With all the negativity surrounding this game, is it even worth it?
Ducking this title like a bad habit. My outside work also offers me minimal time to play a lifestyle game
This game is an absolute steal for $20. Despite all of the bad press and bad decisions, still the best gameplay in a shooter in my opinion.
