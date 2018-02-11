Jump to content

Destiny 2 19.99 free ship Microsoft store

By Formula65, Today, 02:20 PM

#1 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted Today, 02:20 PM

Destiny 2 19.99 free shipping Microsoft store

https://www.microsof...ivot:reviewstab

#2 outrun78   this space for rent. CAGiversary!   1522 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

outrun78

Posted Today, 02:32 PM

thanks op. order this and mirror edge 26.50 not bad


#3 Acid Indigestion   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   72 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Acid Indigestion

Posted Today, 04:19 PM

With all the negativity surrounding this game, is it even worth it?


#4 1mhot3K   DealHunter CAGiversary!   145 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 04:48 PM

Ducking this title like a bad habit. My outside work also offers me minimal time to play a lifestyle game

#5 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Today, 04:59 PM

With all the negativity surrounding this game, is it even worth it?

This game is an absolute steal for $20. Despite all of the bad press and bad decisions, still the best gameplay in a shooter in my opinion.
