Injustice 2 $20 at Microsoft Store
#1 DealHunter CAGiversary! 148 Posts Joined 1.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM
Looks like another fighter has gone on discount! Out of stock online so it maybe best to head to your local Microsoft store or await for other retailers to match. Sooner than later of course.
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 192 Posts Joined 9.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:31 PM
Don't buy it yet. Wait for the inevitable definitive version.
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3584 Posts Joined 6.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:52 AM
Tastes like chicken.
#4 Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary! 6493 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:12 AM
Don't buy it yet. Wait for the inevitable definitive version.
Don't buy it all, it's not a very good game.
Alpha 2
Stop wasting your money on videogames and sign up at prizerebel! Just do some simple and short surveys and in a couple of weeks time, you'll have enough credit to buy a $60 release! Or PSN/Xbox credit. Why pay money to fund your hoarding addiction when you can do it for freeeee!!!
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 263 Posts Joined 12.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:21 AM
#6 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 26 Posts Joined 6.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:33 AM
Don't buy it all, it's not a very good game.
Highly disagree with that opinion. One of the best fighting games ever made. But yeah, definitely wait on the ultimate super awesome howdy version.
- 1mhot3K likes this
#7 DealHunter CAGiversary! 148 Posts Joined 1.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:55 AM
Highly disagree with that opinion. One of the best fighting games ever made. But yeah, definitely wait on the ultimate super awesome howdy version.
Makes sense. with Mortal Kombat X, the newer edition released with the last dlc pack a little less than a year after the original title!
#8 Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary! 2376 Posts Joined 14.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:12 AM
Makes sense. with Mortal Kombat X, the newer edition released with the last dlc pack a little less than a year after the original title!
I would only point out here that the assumption that there will be an "XL" version of this game isn't as rock solid this go-around. While it's true WB has published "GOTY/Ultimate" editions on-disc for Injustice 1, Mortal Kombat X, and prior games, the landscape of physical retail releases is radically different now.
And recall WB released Injustice 2 with an Ultimate Edition that included all DLC.
WB has been one of the more notorious companies that is pushing DLC/microtransactions of late so it's not unreasonable here to think here that even a retail GOTY edition might instead just include a vanilla disc and the codes (in short, a reprint of the ultimate edition in a new case).
WB didn't bother with a GOTY edition in North America for Arkham Knight, and in Europe, did exactly the above. Also think WB will probably do the same with whenever the final DLCs come out for Shadow of War.
This would follow the Capcom model more closely (see Arcade Edition), and again, reasonable to think WB is looking at its competitor's model, and thinking it's a way to save money on the "new" retail release.
- Royal High Knight likes this
HENSHIN A GO GO BABY!