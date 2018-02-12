Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

The gang talks clearance pickups, new comic movie trailers, Dr. Disrespect controversy, and the Hype Wagon returns! Stay tuned after the show for the premiere of "Trade Yo' Game"!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

CAG Contest: Win a $250 Gift Card to the Gaming Network of Your Choice from CAG & Swappa

By CheapyD, Today, 06:29 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17569 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 06:29 PM

Win a $250 Gift Card to the Gaming Network of Your Choice from CAG & Swappa
 
PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Nintendo eShop, Steam...whatever!  As long as I can email a code and it's gaming-related, you can choose!  Contest ends 2/26/18.
 
Thanks to our sponsor, Swappa.
BV428rS.png
Swappa believes that buying and selling games directly with other gamers is the best way to maximize value. No fees for games under $50!
 
 Please click here to enter


Follow CheapyD on Twitter!
Get CAG Game Deals on Twitter! (UK members)

#2 drd7of14  

drd7of14

Posted Today, 06:37 PM

Hmmm...


"

Sorry, we couldn't find that!
[#103139]

You do not have permission to view this forum.


Need Help?

 


#3 VirgiltheChicken   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   96 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

VirgiltheChicken

Posted Today, 06:40 PM

Sweet, thanks Cheapy and Swappa!


#4 John   This post entitles you to one free Morty! Administrators   2511 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

John

Posted Today, 06:41 PM

 

Hmmm...


"

Sorry, we couldn't find that!
[#103139]

You do not have permission to view this forum.


Need Help?

 

Should be fixed, try again?


#5 spliffdizzle   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   8 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

spliffdizzle

Posted Today, 06:42 PM

Sweet, thanks Cheapy and Swappa!

Agreed!


#6 Dunder   You can't handle my undivided attention. CAGiversary!   983 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

Dunder

Posted Today, 06:42 PM

Cool, thanks for the giveaway!
"People who buy things are suckers." - Ron Swanson

#7 drd7of14  

drd7of14

Posted Today, 06:42 PM

Maybe this is the discussion thread?   :-k


#8 JParker16   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   10 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

JParker16

Posted Today, 06:42 PM

fingers crossed


#9 jlazenby1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2349 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

jlazenby1

Posted Today, 06:42 PM

Dang! Awesome contest cheapy and swappa! Good luck everyone!

#10 Coyotezeye   Exile LAN CAGiversary!   829 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

Coyotezeye

Posted Today, 06:42 PM

Cool looking site will have to give it a look


www.exilecomputergaming.com
LAN Parties in Albany, NY

 

#11 igotbigToes  

igotbigToes

Posted Today, 06:43 PM

Appreciate it now the opportunity

#12 Thatguy1513   Him again.... CAGiversary!   2583 Posts   Joined 3.3 Years Ago  

Thatguy1513

Posted Today, 06:44 PM

Yay. Giveaway.

#13 soniclude  

soniclude

Posted Today, 06:44 PM

Nice! Hope I win!


#14 Big Wazu  

Big Wazu

Posted Today, 06:45 PM

Well this is nice. Thanks for the opportunity!


#15 puh_fifer   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   39 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

puh_fifer

Posted Today, 06:45 PM

Hoping I win and will look at this as an alternative to GS, etc.


#16 MildObstruction   then let my “insanity” be the mother of my betrayal CAGiversary!   16696 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

MildObstruction

Posted Today, 06:45 PM

oh wow

MildObstruction.png

#17 alerv  

alerv

Posted Today, 06:45 PM

Nice, thanks for the giveaway
Hope to win 😊

#18 Ratfoot   Amiibo Hunter CAGiversary!   612 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Ratfoot

Posted Today, 06:46 PM

Hope I win

#19 manueljose8  

manueljose8

Posted Today, 06:46 PM

Thank you Swappa. Hope I win 


#20 Thaddeus Grey   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   148 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

Thaddeus Grey

Posted Today, 06:46 PM

Interesting. I've never heard of this site before. Might take a gander around a bit.


#21 vincentw56   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   9 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

vincentw56

Posted Today, 06:47 PM

Cool


#22 BxJoka814  

BxJoka814

Posted Today, 06:48 PM

Good giveaway. Hope i win  :bouncy:


#23 barrysowders   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   349 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

barrysowders

Posted Today, 06:48 PM

Thanks for the giveaway!
UnflawledGod7.png

#24 ka561668   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   97 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

ka561668

Posted Today, 06:49 PM

This is great!


#25 Faithful   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   582 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Faithful

Posted Today, 06:49 PM

Nice giveaway. Thanks Swappa!

#26 kbirth   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   11 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

kbirth

Posted Today, 06:50 PM

Neat context but what is swappa I’ve never heard of them before

#27 supersizerice   Rick my barrs CAGiversary!   1168 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

supersizerice

Posted Today, 06:51 PM

Sweet!


I like my coffee like I like my Fridays. Black.

Sign up for GreenManGaming.com through this link and receive $5 after your first purchase of a $5+ item (some are redeemable through Steam). The site is pretty awesome! Feel free to ask me any questions.

Posted Image

#28 Esoul   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   71 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Esoul

Posted Today, 06:52 PM

Thanks for the contest


#29 WesWarlord   I'll Take the Case! CAGiversary!   290 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

WesWarlord

Posted Today, 06:54 PM

Might be a good way to get rid of the last few games i. Have floating from console generations past

#30 OldManNoob   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   38 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

OldManNoob

Posted Today, 06:54 PM

Thank you for the contest


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy