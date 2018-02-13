Xbox-Store-Checker thread

Hi !
I'm the developer of https://xbox-store-checker.com, and I would like to present you my website.
XSC is a tool to compare the price of Xbox games in digital version from all Microsoft Stores.
Why ?
Simply because the games are much cheaper on some foreign stores
Let's take the example of Forza Horizon 3 ultimate version. https://xbox-store-c...on/9nblggh4rq1k
As you can see it costs 89.99 USD on the US store (44.99 USD with gold), and 57.94 USD on the Brazilian store (28.82 USD with gold), a reduction of about 35%.
It can go up to -50% on some games!
What's more, the advantage of Xbox digital games is that they can be shared through account sharing!
So, if you buy Forza Horizon 3 for $28.82 with a friend. You divide the prize by two, the game will cost you 14.41 USD each!
Here is a help page explaining how to buy on foreign stores: https://xbox-store-c....com/en/how-buy
In conclusion, here's what Xbox Store Checker does:
- Allows you to see the awning the expensive month on each game, as well as the AddOns.
- The price of each game, on each awning is often updated.
- Prices are converted into any currency (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.).
- A price history for each game
- Includes EA Access and Gold promotions
- Every Tuesday, a publication displays deals with gold: https://xbox-store-c...x-one-13022018/
- And much more!
Currently, I'm working on the Spanish translation of the site, as well as other very interesting features!
Stay tuned!
I am also waiting for your feedback in order to improve the ergonomics, as well as the site as a whole.
Thank you