CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

The gang talks clearance pickups, new comic movie trailers, Dr. Disrespect controversy, and the Hype Wagon returns! Stay tuned after the show for the premiere of "Trade Yo' Game"!

- - - - -

Xbox-Store-Checker thread

By chrispoele, Today, 09:36 AM

Posted Today, 09:36 AM

Hi !

 

I'm the developer of https://xbox-store-checker.com, and I would like to present you my website.

 

XSC is a tool to compare the price of Xbox games in digital version from all Microsoft Stores.

 

 

Why ?
 
Simply because the games are much cheaper on some foreign stores
 
Let's take the example of Forza Horizon 3 ultimate version. https://xbox-store-c...on/9nblggh4rq1k
 
As you can see it costs 89.99 USD on the US store (44.99 USD with gold), and 57.94 USD on the Brazilian store (28.82 USD with gold), a reduction of about 35%.
 
It can go up to -50% on some games!
 
What's more, the advantage of Xbox digital games is that they can be shared through account sharing! 
So, if you buy Forza Horizon 3 for $28.82 with a friend. You divide the prize by two, the game will cost you 14.41 USD each!
 
Here is a help page explaining how to buy on foreign stores: https://xbox-store-c....com/en/how-buy
 
In conclusion, here's what Xbox Store Checker does:
 
- Allows you to see the awning the expensive month on each game, as well as the AddOns.
- The price of each game, on each awning is often updated.
- Prices are converted into any currency (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.).
- A price history for each game
- Includes EA Access and Gold promotions
- Every Tuesday, a publication displays deals with gold: https://xbox-store-c...x-one-13022018/
- And much more!
 
 
Currently, I'm working on the Spanish translation of the site, as well as other very interesting features!
 
Stay tuned!
 
 
I am also waiting for your feedback in order to improve the ergonomics, as well as the site as a whole.
 
Thank you

Posted Today, 10:28 AM

