Xbox-Store-Checker thread

Posted Today, 09:36 AM

Hi !

I'm the developer of https://xbox-store-checker.com, and I would like to present you my website.

XSC is a tool to compare the price of Xbox games in digital version from all Microsoft Stores.

Why ?

Simply because the games are much cheaper on some foreign stores

Let's take the example of Forza Horizon 3 ultimate version. https://xbox-store-c...on/9nblggh4rq1k

As you can see it costs 89.99 USD on the US store (44.99 USD with gold), and 57.94 USD on the Brazilian store (28.82 USD with gold), a reduction of about 35%.

It can go up to -50% on some games!

What's more, the advantage of Xbox digital games is that they can be shared through account sharing!

So, if you buy Forza Horizon 3 for $28.82 with a friend. You divide the prize by two, the game will cost you 14.41 USD each!

Here is a help page explaining how to buy on foreign stores: https://xbox-store-c....com/en/how-buy

In conclusion, here's what Xbox Store Checker does:

- Allows you to see the awning the expensive month on each game, as well as the AddOns.

- The price of each game, on each awning is often updated.

- Prices are converted into any currency (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.).

- A price history for each game

- Includes EA Access and Gold promotions

- Every Tuesday, a publication displays deals with gold: https://xbox-store-c...x-one-13022018/

- And much more!

Currently, I'm working on the Spanish translation of the site, as well as other very interesting features!

Stay tuned!

I am also waiting for your feedback in order to improve the ergonomics, as well as the site as a whole.

Thank you