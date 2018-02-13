Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 2 votes

Forza Horizon 3 + Hot Wheels DLC (Xbox Play Anywhere Digital Code) $24.12

By kobe92, Feb 13 2018 12:20 PM
Xbox One Digital Xbox One PC

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 13 February 2018 - 12:20 PM

CD Keys has Forza Horizon 3 + Hot Wheels DLC (Xbox Play Anywhere Digital Code) on sale for $25.39.
 
You can receive an additional 5% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). You must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.
 
Price becomes $24.12.
 
Note: Get Assassin's Creed Unity for free with purchase.

#2 xxMayDay31xx  

xxMayDay31xx

Posted 13 February 2018 - 01:01 PM

Yeah we made the same topic at the same time. But yours is prettier. ;)

#3 Untamed Sorrow   The Maple Kind ?? CAGiversary!   1050 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

Untamed Sorrow

Posted 13 February 2018 - 03:38 PM

Never fails with these bundled games, just have to be patient...
:argue::boxing::twoguns::whee:=;:-k::fridge::-({|=:applause:

#4 mcthatch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1070 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

mcthatch

Posted 13 February 2018 - 06:24 PM

shows 31.39


My Completed Games List 2017 - 30 Games

My Completed Games List 2016 - 19 GamesMy Completed Games List  2015 - 32 Games

My Completed Game List 2013 - 31 GamesMy Completed Game List 2014 -  33 Games

3179.png

 

#5 xxMayDay31xx  

xxMayDay31xx

Posted 13 February 2018 - 08:59 PM

shows 31.39


Yep. It jumped up $3 today.

#6 Uhwhatusay  

Uhwhatusay

Posted 14 February 2018 - 03:39 AM

End up getting it need a new game to play since hard drive died it was 29 and some change with the discount

#7 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 03:11 AM

End up getting it need a new game to play since hard drive died it was 29 and some change with the discount

True, now it is available for $24.12 with discount.


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Xbox One Digital, Xbox One, PC

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy