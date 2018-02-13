Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

The gang talks clearance pickups, new comic movie trailers, Dr. Disrespect controversy, and the Hype Wagon returns! Stay tuned after the show for the premiere of "Trade Yo' Game"!

Forza Horizon 3 + Hot Wheels DLC (Xbox Play Anywhere Digital Code) $26.49

By kobe92, Today, 12:20 PM
#1 kobe92  

Posted Today, 12:20 PM

CD Keys has Forza Horizon 3 + Hot Wheels DLC (Xbox Play Anywhere Digital Code) on sale for $27.89.
 
You can receive an additional 5% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). You must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.
 
Price becomes $26.49.
 
Note: Get Assassin's Creed Unity for free with purchase.

#2 xxMayDay31xx  

Posted Today, 01:01 PM

Yeah we made the same topic at the same time. But yours is prettier. ;)

Untamed Sorrow  

Posted Today, 03:38 PM

Never fails with these bundled games, just have to be patient...
mcthatch  

Posted Today, 06:24 PM

shows 31.39


#5 xxMayDay31xx  

Posted Today, 08:59 PM

shows 31.39


Yep. It jumped up $3 today.
