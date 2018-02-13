Jump to content

CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

The gang talks clearance pickups, new comic movie trailers, Dr. Disrespect controversy, and the Hype Wagon returns! Stay tuned after the show for the premiere of "Trade Yo' Game"!

NIB Xbox One X + Controller - $459.99 from antonline on eBay

By dfo, Today, 09:50 PM

dfo  

dfo

Posted Today, 09:50 PM

Seller Antonline (big, very well established seller, I've bought several things from them over the years) has the brand new Xbox One X plus black wireless Xbox controller for $459.99 w/ free shipping. 

 

https://www.ebay.com...k-/292433441269

 

I cannot tell if the extra controller is an Xbox One or Xbox One S version (both will work, but the Xbox One S controller is what shipped with the Xbox One X, and has Bluetooth for better range and improved grips).  Antonline lists the part number for the extra controller as 6CL-00005, if that helps -- google wasn't telling me if that's the Xbox One S version or not.

 

Antonline's prices seem to fluctuate, so don't wait too long if you're interested.  This is probably a "decent" rather than an "amazing" price, but if you're in the market it's $100 better than retail.  Wish this sale was live last week, I hustled to cobble together a used console and used controller on eBay and only beat this bundle price by $26.


