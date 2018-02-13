NIB Xbox One X + Controller - $459.99 from antonline on eBay

Posted Today, 09:50 PM

Seller Antonline (big, very well established seller, I've bought several things from them over the years) has the brand new Xbox One X plus black wireless Xbox controller for $459.99 w/ free shipping.

https://www.ebay.com...k-/292433441269

I cannot tell if the extra controller is an Xbox One or Xbox One S version (both will work, but the Xbox One S controller is what shipped with the Xbox One X, and has Bluetooth for better range and improved grips). Antonline lists the part number for the extra controller as 6CL-00005, if that helps -- google wasn't telling me if that's the Xbox One S version or not.

Antonline's prices seem to fluctuate, so don't wait too long if you're interested. This is probably a "decent" rather than an "amazing" price, but if you're in the market it's $100 better than retail. Wish this sale was live last week, I hustled to cobble together a used console and used controller on eBay and only beat this bundle price by $26.