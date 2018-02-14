Jump to content

CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

The gang talks clearance pickups, new comic movie trailers, Dr. Disrespect controversy, and the Hype Wagon returns! Stay tuned after the show for the premiere of "Trade Yo' Game"!

24hr Flash Deal: KoF 2002 for PC Free @ GOG

By teh lurv, Today, 03:02 PM
Free

King of Fighters 2002 for PC is currently free on GOG until Feb 15th, 9am (EST). The user reviews for this port aren't great, but hey, it's free:

 

https://www.gog.com/...f_fighters_2002


Thanks  :D/


What year is it.jpg

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

