- Call of Duty: WWII $59.99
- Free Backpack with purchase (https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5997204)
- Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite $19.99 Save $10
- Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite Deluxe Edition $49.99 Save $10
- NBA Live 18 $14.99 Save $15
- Horizon: Zero Dawn $29.99 Save $10
- Mirrors Edge Catalyst $14.99 Save $5
- ARMS $49.99 Save $10
- Fire Emblem Warriors $49.99 Save $10
- Fire Emblem Warriors Special Edition $59.99 Save $20
- Afterglow LVL 1 Communicator for Xbox One $17.99 Save $2
- Afterglow LVL 1 Communicator for PS4 $17.99 Save $2
- Nintendo Switch Play & Charge Car Adapter $12.99 Save $2
Best Buy Presidents Day Sale Feb 16-19 (Feb 15 MBBY Early Access)
Posted Today, 06:55 PM
Posted Today, 07:01 PM
Sigh. I guess we couldn't expect Hubert to have much respect for our leaders. Now if it was the Napolean Day Sale...
Posted Today, 07:01 PM
Is that just base HZD, no Complete Edition? :/ I remember it being on sale for like $20 in December-ish, can't believe it's even more now even "on sale".
#4
Posted Today, 07:01 PM
Thanks, but nothing for me.
Side question: does anyone have experience with preorders after a gap in your GCU membership? Specifically: I have GCU and I preordered a game (RDR2) with the 20% discount. My GCU membership ends in the summer. I was thinking of not renewing it until closer to RDR2's release date, so I will have GCU active when the preorder is fulfilled. Just wondering if that gap in my membership (between summer and fall) would mess up the preorder?
Posted Today, 07:03 PM
Posted Today, 07:04 PM
Might have to go for that COD backpack to get the ladies attracted to me.
Posted Today, 07:05 PM
Finally time to get ARMS for less than 40 with certificates and GCU.
Posted Today, 07:05 PM
This looks more like a deal of the day than an event..
Posted Today, 07:08 PM
Hope there’s more than that. MCvI might not be too bad with GCU at $15.99.
Same thought I had. Was going to pick it up at Target next week as it goes on sale for the same price but now I’ll get it for $16 at BB plus add a little points towards a $5 rewards certificate.
Posted Today, 07:09 PM
Hope there’s more than that. MCvI might not be too bad with GCU at $15.99.
This looks more like a deal of the day than an event..
These event sales usually have nothing gaming related so at least there's something.
Posted Today, 07:17 PM
Posted Today, 07:18 PM
Wow these are very uncompetitive sales. Horizon was cheaper on BF and that was many months ago now. Mirror's Edge has been like $5 or $10 digitally and physically quite often at various retailers. The only one maybe worth it is MvC, which is practically just a rerelease.
Posted Today, 07:19 PM
Any good blu-ray deals by chance?
Posted Today, 07:23 PM
Any good blu-ray deals by chance?
Didn't see any listed.
Posted Today, 07:23 PM
I shouldn't be upset about MvC:I being that cheap this quick but god damn that pisses me off. For such a solid franchise they completely bombed this entry.
Posted Today, 07:32 PM
Posted Today, 07:41 PM
Thanks, but nothing for me.
Side question: does anyone have experience with preorders after a gap in your GCU membership? Specifically: I have GCU and I preordered a game (RDR2) with the 20% discount. My GCU membership ends in the summer. I was thinking of not renewing it until closer to RDR2's release date, so I will have GCU active when the preorder is fulfilled. Just wondering if that gap in my membership (between summer and fall) would mess up the preorder?
I can't say with 100% confidence, but I am pretty sure you will only get the GCU discount if your account is active when you pick up the pre-order. I could be wrong though. Since GCU is so cheap for 2 years, I just pay the $30 when mine is coming up and renew it. I probably use it at least once or twice a month, if not more.
Hope there’s more than that. MvCI might not be too bad with GCU at $15.99.
I picked it up a few weeks ago for the same price and have yet to play it. I thought that I would get around to it, but then I went ahead and bought Dragon Ball FighterZ, between that, Monster Hunter, and Shadow of the Colossus I have not had time to even look at the back of the MvCI box.
Posted Today, 07:45 PM
Any good blu-ray deals by chance?
Didn't see any listed.
Darn, this is exactly what I came in here to ask. Feels like it's taking ages for Happy Death Day and Jigsaw to drop to a reasonable price. :(
Posted Today, 07:54 PM
Darn, this is exactly what I came in here to ask. Feels like it's taking ages for Happy Death Day and Jigsaw to drop to a reasonable price. :(
You can get them from Target. Jigsaw is $19.99 and Happy Death Day is $23. Buy those 2, and you get another movie for free. Add another $20 movie and you’re getting each one for about $15
Posted Today, 08:00 PM
Posted Today, 08:03 PM
Posted Today, 08:08 PM
just think about how fucking bad MVCI has to be to not even be at EVO this year when there are TWO Smash Bros games there.
Posted Today, 08:09 PM
Is that just base HZD, no Complete Edition? :/ I remember it being on sale for like $20 in December-ish, can't believe it's even more now even "on sale".
Must be vanilla, since it says "Save $10", and vanilla is $40, whereas Complete is $50.
Oh well, I will continue to wait to rebuy it as Complete. $24 would have done for me now, I may hold out for $20 if it takes another six months to get there.
Posted Today, 08:10 PM
Posted Today, 08:16 PM
You can get them from Target. Jigsaw is $19.99 and Happy Death Day is $23. Buy those 2, and you get another movie for free. Add another $20 movie and you’re getting each one for about $15
Yeah, I spent a good portion of last night wandering through the aisles at Target looking for a third movie with no luck. It had been my plan to pick up the just-released Dr. Who Twice Upon A Time blu, but Target doesn't carry it in-store and it's not eligible via the site. :(
Posted Today, 09:20 PM
Posted Today, 09:27 PM
Same thought I had. Was going to pick it up at Target next week as it goes on sale for the same price but now I’ll get it for $16 at BB plus add a little points towards a $5 rewards certificate.
lot of targets have the deluxe edition merged to the same item number FYI mine has a bunch gonna get it for $20 sunday there
Posted Today, 09:47 PM
Might have to go for that COD backpack to get the ladies attracted to me.
Careful, they won't be impressed at your deal-saving skills if you do that
Now for the picture of the day:
Posted Today, 10:07 PM
Same. I’m happy to wait while I clear my backlog out though!
waiting for Dragon Ball Z Fighters drop
I have to duck MvC: Infinite like the plague. Capcom made the series mediocre & I'm not try to back that kind of work.
Posted Today, 10:11 PM
One shall stand one shal......LEEEEEROY JENNNNNNKINS!!!!!!!!!!!!!