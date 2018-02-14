Best Buy Presidents Day Sale Feb 16-19 (Feb 15 MBBY Early Access)

Posted Today, 07:41 PM

Thanks, but nothing for me. Side question: does anyone have experience with preorders after a gap in your GCU membership? Specifically: I have GCU and I preordered a game (RDR2) with the 20% discount. My GCU membership ends in the summer. I was thinking of not renewing it until closer to RDR2's release date, so I will have GCU active when the preorder is fulfilled. Just wondering if that gap in my membership (between summer and fall) would mess up the preorder?

I can't say with 100% confidence, but I am pretty sure you will only get the GCU discount if your account is active when you pick up the pre-order. I could be wrong though. Since GCU is so cheap for 2 years, I just pay the $30 when mine is coming up and renew it. I probably use it at least once or twice a month, if not more.

Hope there’s more than that. MvCI might not be too bad with GCU at $15.99.

I picked it up a few weeks ago for the same price and have yet to play it. I thought that I would get around to it, but then I went ahead and bought Dragon Ball FighterZ, between that, Monster Hunter, and Shadow of the Colossus I have not had time to even look at the back of the MvCI box.