The gang talks clearance pickups, new comic movie trailers, Dr. Disrespect controversy, and the Hype Wagon returns! Stay tuned after the show for the premiere of "Trade Yo' Game"!

Best Buy Presidents Day Sale Feb 16-19 (Feb 15 MBBY Early Access)

By Tyrok, Today, 06:55 PM

#1 Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 06:55 PM

  • :xb1: :ps4: :pc: Call of Duty: WWII $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite $19.99 Save $10
  • :xb1: :ps4: Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite Deluxe Edition $49.99 Save $10
  • :xb1: :ps4: NBA Live 18 $14.99 Save $15
  • :ps4: Horizon: Zero Dawn $29.99 Save $10
  • :xb1: Mirrors Edge Catalyst $14.99 Save $5
  • :switch: ARMS $49.99 Save $10
  • :switch: Fire Emblem Warriors $49.99 Save $10
  • :switch: Fire Emblem Warriors Special Edition $59.99 Save $20
  • Afterglow LVL 1 Communicator for Xbox One $17.99 Save $2
  • Afterglow LVL 1 Communicator for PS4 $17.99 Save $2
  • Nintendo Switch Play & Charge Car Adapter $12.99 Save $2

#2 gantt  

gantt

Posted Today, 07:01 PM

Sigh. I guess we couldn't expect Hubert to have much respect for our leaders. Now if it was the Napolean Day Sale...


#3 The Holy Pretzle  

The Holy Pretzle

Posted Today, 07:01 PM

Is that just base HZD, no Complete Edition?  :/  I remember it being on sale for like $20 in December-ish, can't believe it's even more now even "on sale".  

#4 gogomo  

gogomo

Posted Today, 07:01 PM

Thanks, but nothing for me.

 

Side question: does anyone have experience with preorders after a gap in your GCU membership?  Specifically: I have GCU and I preordered a game (RDR2) with the 20% discount.  My GCU membership ends in the summer.  I was thinking of not renewing it until closer to RDR2's release date, so I will have GCU active when the preorder is fulfilled.  Just wondering if that gap in my membership (between summer and fall) would mess up the preorder? 


#5 awp  

awp

Posted Today, 07:03 PM

Hope there’s more than that. MvCI might not be too bad with GCU at $15.99.

#6 charlamagne  

charlamagne

Posted Today, 07:04 PM

Might have to go for that COD backpack to get the ladies attracted to me. 


#7 J2damuahz  

J2damuahz

Posted Today, 07:05 PM

Finally time to get ARMS for less than 40 with certificates and GCU.


#8 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted Today, 07:05 PM

This looks more like a deal of the day than an event..


#9 Jawwaad1  

Jawwaad1

Posted Today, 07:08 PM

Hope there’s more than that. MCvI might not be too bad with GCU at $15.99.


Same thought I had. Was going to pick it up at Target next week as it goes on sale for the same price but now I’ll get it for $16 at BB plus add a little points towards a $5 rewards certificate.

#10 Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 07:09 PM

Hope there’s more than that. MCvI might not be too bad with GCU at $15.99.

This looks more like a deal of the day than an event..

These event sales usually have nothing gaming related so at least there's something. :applause:


#11 blackwaltz34  

blackwaltz34

Posted Today, 07:17 PM

In for a price error on HZD Complete Edition
#12 CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Today, 07:18 PM

Wow these are very uncompetitive sales. Horizon was cheaper on BF and that was many months ago now. Mirror's Edge has been like $5 or $10 digitally and physically quite often at various retailers. The only one maybe worth it is MvC, which is practically just a rerelease.


#13 bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 07:19 PM

Any good blu-ray deals by chance?


#14 Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 07:23 PM

Any good blu-ray deals by chance?

Didn't see any listed.


#15 thephoenix112  

thephoenix112

Posted Today, 07:23 PM

I shouldn't be upset about MvC:I being that cheap this quick but god damn that pisses me off.  For such a solid franchise they completely bombed this entry.


#16 marineal  

marineal

Posted Today, 07:32 PM

Lame

#17 Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Today, 07:41 PM

Thanks, but nothing for me.

 

Side question: does anyone have experience with preorders after a gap in your GCU membership?  Specifically: I have GCU and I preordered a game (RDR2) with the 20% discount.  My GCU membership ends in the summer.  I was thinking of not renewing it until closer to RDR2's release date, so I will have GCU active when the preorder is fulfilled.  Just wondering if that gap in my membership (between summer and fall) would mess up the preorder? 

 

I can't say with 100% confidence, but I am pretty sure you will only get the GCU discount if your account is active when you pick up the pre-order. I could be wrong though. Since GCU is so cheap for 2 years, I just pay the $30 when mine is coming up and renew it. I probably use it at least once or twice a month, if not more. 

Hope there’s more than that. MvCI might not be too bad with GCU at $15.99.

I picked it up a few weeks ago for the same price and have yet to play it. I thought that I would get around to it, but then I went ahead and bought Dragon Ball FighterZ, between that, Monster Hunter, and Shadow of the Colossus I have not had time to even look at the back of the MvCI box.


#18 Kain  

Kain

Posted Today, 07:45 PM

Any good blu-ray deals by chance?

Didn't see any listed.

Darn, this is exactly what I came in here to ask. Feels like it's taking ages for Happy Death Day and Jigsaw to drop to a reasonable price. :(


#19 Jawwaad1  

Jawwaad1

Posted Today, 07:54 PM

Darn, this is exactly what I came in here to ask. Feels like it's taking ages for Happy Death Day and Jigsaw to drop to a reasonable price. :(


You can get them from Target. Jigsaw is $19.99 and Happy Death Day is $23. Buy those 2, and you get another movie for free. Add another $20 movie and you’re getting each one for about $15

#20 bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted Today, 08:00 PM

Guess I’ll be getting ARMS finally. Maybe FEW too but HW is 4/20 so idk

#21 Ketsui  

Ketsui

Posted Today, 08:03 PM

waiting for Dragon Ball Z Fighters drop

#22 Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 08:08 PM

just think about how fucking bad MVCI has to be to not even be at EVO this year when there are TWO Smash Bros games there.


#23 BingoBrown  

BingoBrown

Posted Today, 08:09 PM

Is that just base HZD, no Complete Edition?  :/  I remember it being on sale for like $20 in December-ish, can't believe it's even more now even "on sale".  

Must be vanilla, since it says "Save $10", and vanilla is $40, whereas Complete is $50.

 

Oh well, I will continue to wait to rebuy it as Complete.  $24 would have done for me now, I may hold out for $20 if it takes another six months to get there.


#24 miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 08:10 PM

BB won't let us down. There's always surprise sales. Just believe. You need to believe..!

#25 Kain  

Kain

Posted Today, 08:16 PM

You can get them from Target. Jigsaw is $19.99 and Happy Death Day is $23. Buy those 2, and you get another movie for free. Add another $20 movie and you’re getting each one for about $15

Yeah, I spent a good portion of last night wandering through the aisles at Target looking for a third movie with no luck. It had been my plan to pick up the just-released Dr. Who Twice Upon A Time blu, but Target doesn't carry it in-store and it's not eligible via the site. :(


#26 FlyingMonkey9  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Today, 09:20 PM

Fire Emblem warriors is better than DQ9

#27 deadlykittenpaws  

deadlykittenpaws

Posted Today, 09:27 PM

Same thought I had. Was going to pick it up at Target next week as it goes on sale for the same price but now I’ll get it for $16 at BB plus add a little points towards a $5 rewards certificate.

lot of targets have the deluxe edition merged to the same item number FYI mine has a bunch gonna get it for $20 sunday there


#28 ar4757  

ar4757

Posted Today, 09:47 PM

Might have to go for that COD backpack to get the ladies attracted to me. 

Careful, they won't be impressed at your deal-saving skills if you do that


#29 1mhot3K  

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 10:07 PM

waiting for Dragon Ball Z Fighters drop

Same. I’m happy to wait while I clear my backlog out though!

I have to duck MvC: Infinite like the plague. Capcom made the series mediocre & I'm not try to back that kind of work.

#30 MusePrime  

MusePrime

Posted Today, 10:11 PM

Don't do it marvel vs capcom infinite was like $12 last month

