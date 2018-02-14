Up to 80% off Square Enix Store

Square is having a up to 80% off sale and I found some good deals, the shipping at 8.99 is a bit steep but some of the games are really cheap.
Here is the link:
https://store.na.square-enix.com/
Posted Today, 07:53 PM
Posted Today, 08:05 PM
Mandatory shipping kills it post
Posted Today, 08:20 PM
I just picked up Sleeping Dogs and Final Fantasy Type-0 HD for PS4. They were $3.99 each, and with the $7.99 shipping it was still only $15.97 for both. I'm not going to complain about $8 games.
Posted Today, 08:42 PM
Posted Today, 08:44 PM
Type 0 is 9.99 preowned at Gamestop though. 7.99 with elite.
Well technically he only paid $7.985 for his Typo O, so he beat Gamestop Elite by 1/2 penny! Plus he didn't have to go to Gamestop.
Posted Today, 08:47 PM
Wow, tried to get Nier very early but it was alrady on Waiting list
Posted Today, 09:11 PM
Posted Today, 09:19 PM
Posted Today, 09:20 PM
The one item I wanted (World of Final Fantasy PS Vita) went out of stock as I was checking out.
Posted Today, 09:25 PM
Man, I'm always late for DQV
Posted Today, 09:32 PM
Last time I got a bunch of copies of DS chrono trigger and got decent flip values.
Posted Today, 10:05 PM
Think Amazon will price match them? I kinda want Dragon Quest Builders for $15.
Posted Today, 10:34 PM
Posted Today, 10:38 PM
Posted Today, 10:47 PM
