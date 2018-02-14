Jump to content

CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

The gang talks clearance pickups, new comic movie trailers, Dr. Disrespect controversy, and the Hype Wagon returns! Stay tuned after the show for the premiere of "Trade Yo' Game"!

Up to 80% off Square Enix Store

By DRKnight, Today, 07:53 PM
Square Games

#1 DRKnight   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   388 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

DRKnight

Posted Today, 07:53 PM

Square is having a up to 80% off sale and I found some good deals, the shipping at 8.99 is a bit steep but some of the games are really cheap.

 

Here is the link:

 

https://store.na.square-enix.com/

 

 


#2 epictacosam  

epictacosam

Posted Today, 08:05 PM

Mandatory shipping kills it post 


#3 wackfiend   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   31 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

wackfiend

Posted Today, 08:20 PM

I just picked up Sleeping Dogs and Final Fantasy Type-0 HD for PS4. They were $3.99 each, and with the $7.99 shipping it was still only $15.97 for both. I'm not going to complain about $8 games.


#4 omegapokegod  

omegapokegod

Posted Today, 08:42 PM

Type 0 is 9.99 preowned at Gamestop though. 7.99 with elite.

#5 dfo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   715 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

dfo

Posted Today, 08:44 PM

Type 0 is 9.99 preowned at Gamestop though. 7.99 with elite.

Well technically he only paid $7.985 for his Typo O, so he beat Gamestop Elite by 1/2 penny!  Plus he didn't have to go to Gamestop.


#6 CliffordXT  

CliffordXT

Posted Today, 08:47 PM

Wow, tried to get Nier very early but it was alrady on Waiting list  :wall:


#7 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 09:11 PM

Looks like everything I'd want is waitlisted. Trying to justify the CEs to myself despite already having beaten both games and owning them digitally...

#8 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted Today, 09:19 PM

I kinda want that Deus CE for $20.. I've heard both good and bad for the game, should I go for it?

#9 Indiansfan008   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   312 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Indiansfan008

Posted Today, 09:20 PM

The one item I wanted (World of Final Fantasy PS Vita) went out of stock as I was checking out.


#10 Olengie   Your Waifu is Kusoge. Except Mine CAGiversary!   10355 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

Olengie

Posted Today, 09:25 PM

Man, I'm always late for DQV :lol:


#11 Meepo  

Meepo

Posted Today, 09:32 PM

Last time I got a bunch of copies of DS chrono trigger and got decent flip values. 


#12 khoido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   192 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

khoido

Posted Today, 10:05 PM

Think Amazon will price match them? I kinda want Dragon Quest Builders for $15.


#13 arthas045  

arthas045

Posted Today, 10:34 PM

Amazon be slacking on the price matching....

#14 TuscaloosaJohnny  

TuscaloosaJohnny

Posted Today, 10:38 PM

When you can buy sealed last gen games for under $3? 😲

#15 Jawwaad1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   856 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

Jawwaad1

Posted Today, 10:47 PM

A few hidden gems for the DS are really cheap. FF Ring of Fates, Dragon Quest Monsters, and Chocobo Tales. I was hoping they made a sequel to Chocobo Tales. I personally bought Zodiac Age CE, Just Cause 3 CE, Army Corps Vita, Sleeping Dogs, Laura Croft Temple of Osiris PS4 and the Gold Edition. Total was $158 after shipping. Not bad imo.
