Posted Today, 10:41 PM

SNES classic bundled with a $40 MSRP joystick is available at kohls.com for $120. Right now, they are also giving $20 kohls cash with the purchase. Free shipping with no kohls card required.

https://www.kohls.co...ks-joystick.jsp

Discounts not applicable, but you can use any kohls cash you already have towards it.

Here is a link to the joystick by itself at frys. Might also come with a PC adapter if it is the same at kohls.

https://frys.com/product/9419231