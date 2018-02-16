[Sold Out] Titanfall 2 (PS4/XB1) - $4.50 shipped at Newegg
#1
Posted Today, 05:30 AM
https://flash.newegg...N82E16879204120
https://flash.newegg...N82E16874105992
Promo code expires at 11:59PM PT on 2/16.
Edit:
Games are now sold out. So deal is over.
Posted Today, 05:36 AM
Nice find!
Posted Today, 05:39 AM
Posted Today, 05:45 AM
And my BF copy still sits on the shelf unopened...
Posted Today, 05:46 AM
That feel when you bought it from Newegg last week for 10
Hey, my $7.50 New Egg copy arrived a few days ago. That remains a good deal, even if $4.50 is a (much) better deal.
Posted Today, 05:50 AM
#7
Posted Today, 06:38 AM
I'm also not seeing it in stock from newegg themselves.
Posted Today, 06:47 AM
I'm also not seeing it in stock from newegg themselves.
Newegg has them in stock.
Xbox One:
https://www.newegg.c...992&ignorebbr=1
PS4:
https://www.newegg.c...120&ignorebbr=1
The problem is that they are selling for $14.99 and cheapest shipping is $2.99 (w/o Shoprunner). Coupon code only takes off $6, so for me, after tax, the total is $12.XX.
OP, how did you get the total to $4.50?
#9
Posted Today, 06:56 AM
Yeah this is showing up for me as taking 6 dollars off of 15 dollars plus 3 in shipping like Smiley said.
#10
Posted Today, 07:08 AM
Newegg has them in stock.
Xbox One:
https://www.newegg.c...992&ignorebbr=1
PS4:
https://www.newegg.c...120&ignorebbr=1
The problem is that they are selling for $14.99 and cheapest shipping is $2.99 (w/o Shoprunner). Coupon code only takes off $6, so for me, after tax, the total is $12.XX.
OP, how did you get the total to $4.50?
I’m sorry but you missed the deal.
Links in post are edited, you can check as price was $7.50 and both are now sold out.
