Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

CAGcast #533: Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang, Nerdy Gang

The gang talks clearance pickups, new comic movie trailers, Dr. Disrespect controversy, and the Hype Wagon returns! Stay tuned after the show for the premiere of "Trade Yo' Game"!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * - - - 3 votes

[Sold Out] Titanfall 2 (PS4/XB1) - $4.50 shipped at Newegg

By kobe92, Today, 05:30 AM
Titanfall 2 Titanfall PS4 Xbox One

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 05:30 AM

Titanfall 2 is available on sale for $4.50 at Newegg using promo code EMCPREU37 at checkout.

https://flash.newegg...N82E16879204120
https://flash.newegg...N82E16874105992

Promo code expires at 11:59PM PT on 2/16.


Edit:
Games are now sold out. So deal is over.

#2 dfo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   719 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

dfo

Posted Today, 05:36 AM

Nice find!


#3 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   2659 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 05:39 AM

That feel when you bought it from Newegg last week for 10

#4 NiiNJA   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   356 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

NiiNJA

Posted Today, 05:45 AM

And my BF copy still sits on the shelf unopened...


#5 dfo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   719 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

dfo

Posted Today, 05:46 AM

That feel when you bought it from Newegg last week for 10

Hey, my $7.50 New Egg copy arrived a few days ago.  That remains a good deal, even if $4.50 is a (much) better deal.


#6 fmills15   Silent Professional CAGiversary!   493 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

fmills15

Posted Today, 05:50 AM

Dead?

#7 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted Today, 06:38 AM

I'm also not seeing it in stock from newegg themselves.


#8 SmileyMcSmiles   Coulrophobia CAGiversary!   2294 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted Today, 06:47 AM

I'm also not seeing it in stock from newegg themselves.

 

Newegg has them in stock. 

 

Xbox One:

https://www.newegg.c...992&ignorebbr=1

 

PS4:

https://www.newegg.c...120&ignorebbr=1

 

The problem is that they are selling for $14.99 and cheapest shipping is $2.99 (w/o Shoprunner).  Coupon code only takes off $6, so for me, after tax, the total is $12.XX. 

 

OP, how did you get the total to $4.50?


#9 epictacosam  

epictacosam

Posted Today, 06:56 AM

Yeah this is showing up for me as taking 6 dollars off of 15 dollars plus 3 in shipping like Smiley said.


#10 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 07:08 AM

Newegg has them in stock. 
 
Xbox One:
https://www.newegg.c...992&ignorebbr=1
 
PS4:
https://www.newegg.c...120&ignorebbr=1
 
The problem is that they are selling for $14.99 and cheapest shipping is $2.99 (w/o Shoprunner).  Coupon code only takes off $6, so for me, after tax, the total is $12.XX. 
 
OP, how did you get the total to $4.50?


I’m sorry but you missed the deal.

Links in post are edited, you can check as price was $7.50 and both are now sold out.
Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Titanfall 2, Titanfall, PS4, Xbox One

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy