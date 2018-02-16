Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

PSN Flash Sale ends 2/19 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

By FriskyTanuki, Today, 04:20 PM

#1 FriskyTanuki   I have a piano CAGiversary!   66338 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 04:20 PM

The prices seem to be going live, so I'll be working on the list below.

 

Flash Sale page

 

Cross Buy

:ps4: :ps3: :vita: Metal Slug 3 - $3.74 - 75% Off

:ps4: :ps3: :vita: Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty - $4.99 - 75% Off

:ps4: :vita: Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $9.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :vita: Slain: Back from Hell - $2.99 - 80% Off

:ps4: :vita: Super Meat Boy - $1.49 - 90% Off

 

PS4

Action Henk - $4.49 - 70% Off

Agents of Mayhem - $9.99 - 75% Off

Agents of Mayhem Total Mayhem Bundle - $12.49 - 75% Off

Alekhine's Gun - $15.99 - 60% Off

Amnesia: Collection - $11.99 - 60% Off

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - $9.89 - 67% Off

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition - $16.49 - 67% Off

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition - $14.99 - 75% Off

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition - $14.99 - 75% Off

Big Buck Hunter - $7.99 - 60% Off

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 - $3.99 - 80% Off

Bound by Flame - $4.99 - 75% Off

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back - $7.99 - 60% Off

Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online - $19.99 - 60% Off

Darksiders: Fury's Collection: War and Death - $15.99 - 60% Off

Dead Rising - $6.99 - 65% Off

Dead Rising 2 - $6.99 - 65% Off

Dead Rising 2 Off The Record - $6.99 - 65% Off

Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition - $9.99 - 75% Off

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $7.99 - 60% Off

Final Fantasy XV - $19.99 - 60% Off

Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition - $29.99 - 60% Off

The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition - $5.24 - 65% Off

Forced: Slightly Better Edition - $2.24 - 85% Off

Has-Been Heroes - $6.79 - 66% Off

Human Fall Flat - $5.99 - 60% Off

Infamous First Light - $5.99 - 60% Off

Infamous Second Son - $7.99 - 60% Off

Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition - $31.99 - 60% Off

Legend of Kay Anniversary - $7.49 - 75% Off

Lichdom: Battlemage - $15.99 - 60% Off

Maize - $7.99 - 60% Off

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance - $15.99 - 60% Off

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 - $15.99 - 60% Off

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance bundle - $23.99 - 60% Off

Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Recruit - $13.19 - 67% Off

Mass Effect: Andromeda Standard Recruit - $9.89 - 67% Off

Matterfall - $7.99 - 60% Off

Metal Slug Anthology - $7.99 - 60% Off

Metro 2033 Redux - $7.99 - 60% Off

Metro: Last Light Redux - $7.99 - 60% Off

Metro Redux - $11.99 - 60% Off

Mighty No 9 - $7.99 - 60% Off

The Minecraft: Story Mode Bundle - $13.99 - 60% Off

Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $4.99 - 75% Off

Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) - $2.99 - 80% Off

Outcast: Second Contact - $19.99 - 50% Off

Outlast: Bundle of Terror - $7.24 - 75% Off

Outlast 2 - $11.99 - 60% Off

Overwatch Game of the Year Edition - $29.99 - 50% Off

Resident Evil 6 - $7.99 - 60% Off

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X - $7.49 - 50% Off

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition - $11.99 - 60% Off

Risen 3: Enhanced Edition - $6.99 - 65% Off

Rocket League - $11.99 - 40% Off

Rocket League: Game of the Year Edition - $14.99 - 40% Off

Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell - $10.49 - 65% Off

Seasons after Fall - $5.99 - 70% Off

Serial Cleaner - $5.24 - 65% Off

Shiness: The Lightnight Kingdom - $8.99 - 70% Off

Soma - $11.99 - 60% Off

Song of the Deep - $3.74 - 75% Off

Stories: The Path of Destinies - $3.74 - 75% Off

Styx: Master of Shadows - $7.49 - 75% Off

Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness - $14.99 - 75% Off

Styx: Shards of Darkness - $12.49 - 75% Off

The Surge - $19.99 - 60% Off

The Surge: Complete Edition - $29.99 - 50% Off

Tearaway Unfolded - $7.99 - 60% Off

The Technomancer - $9.99 - 75% Off

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition - $9.99 - 75% Off

Transistor - $4.99 - 75% Off

Trine Bundle - $7.49 - 75% Off

Trine Enchanted Edition - $2.24 - 85% Off

Trine Trilogy - $8.99 - 70% Off

Trine 2: Complete Story - $2.99 - 85% Off

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power - $5.49 - 75% Off

Typoman - $5.19 - 60% Off

Typoman Deluxe Edition - $6.39 - 60% Off

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - $19.99 - 50% Off

Unravel - $4.99 - 75% Off

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard - $14.99 - 75% Off

Watch Dogs - $11.99 - 60% Off

Watch Dogs Gold Edition - $16.49 - 67% Off

We Are The Dwarves - $4.94 - 67% Off

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition - $11.99 - 60% Off

Zombi - $7.99 - 60% Off

 

PS4 Add-ons

DC Universe Online - Starter Pack by LexCorp - $3.19 - 60% Off

DC Universe - Ultimate Edition 2017 - $35.99 - 60% Off

Minecraft: Story Mode - Adventure Pass - $3.99 - 60% Off

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass - $7.99 - 60% Off

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass Deluxe - $11.99 - 60% Off

Minecraft: Story Mode Season Two - Season Pass - $9.99 - 60% Off

Resident Evil Revelations 2 - Season Pass - $7.99 - 60% Off

Rocket League - Fast & Furious DLC Bundle - $2.99 - 40% Off

 

PS3

Alice: Madness Returns - $4.99 - 75% Off

Alien Rage - $2.99 - 80% Off

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - $6.59 - 67% Off

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition - $13.19 - 67% Off

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition - $14.99 - 75% Off

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition - $17.49 - 75% Off

Bound by Flame - $4.99 - 75% Off

Contrast - $2.49 - 75% Off

Dead Space Ultimate Edition - $6.24 - 75% Off

Dead Space 2 Ultimate Edition - $7.49 - 75% Off

Dead Space 3 Ultimate Edition - $7.49 - 75% Off

Dragon Age: Origins - $4.99 - 75% Off

Dragon Age II - $4.99 - 75% Off

Enemy Front - $5.99 - 85% Off

Fairy Fencer F - $3.99 - 80% Off

Grand Theft Auto IV - $6.99 - 65% Off

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan - $2.89 - 71% Off

Heavy Fire Bundle - $4.94 - 67% Off

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear - $2.89 - 71% Off

Mass Effect Trilogy - $9.89 - 67% Off

Mirror's Edge - $3.74 - 75% Off

Painkiller: Hell & Damnation - $3.99 - 80% Off

Red Dead Redemption - $9.89 - 67% Off

Resident Evil 6 - $6.99 - 65% Off

Resident Evil 6 Ultimate Edition - $4.19 - 85% Off

Resident Evil: Chronicles HD Collection - $5.39 - 80% Off

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X - $4.99 - 75% Off

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition - $11.99 - 60% Off

Resident Evil The Darkside Chronicles - $2.99 - 80% Off

Resident Evil The Umbrella Chronicles - $2.99 - 80% Off

R-Type Dimensions - $3.99 - 60% Off

Skullgirls Encore - $2.99 - 70% Off

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 - $3.99 - 90% Off

Watch Dogs - $7.99 - 60% Off

Watch Dogs Gold Edition - $13.19 - 67% Off

 

PS2 Classics

Grimgrimoire - $1.99 - 80% Off

 

PS3 Add-ons

Minecraft: Story Mode - Adventure Pass - $3.99 - 60% Off

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass - $7.99 - 60% Off

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass Deluxe - $11.99 - 60% Off

Resident Evil Revelations 2 - Season Pass - $4.99 - 75% Off

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 - Siberian Strike - $2.99 - 80% Off

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 - World Hunter Pack - $1.59 - 60% Off

 

Vita

Tearaway - $4.99 - 75% Off


13th Annual CAG March Madness Tourney Signups Now Live Until 3/16!!!

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Latest Podcasts: Day 0 Update & Let's Weekend | Latest Videos: Personal & SmashPad

PSN/XBL: CrashSpyro | Steam: CrashTanuki | Wii U: FriendlyTanuki | My Super Mario Maker Profile

You read it. You can't unread it.

#2 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2876 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Today, 04:21 PM

Plz hellblade.. Plz.


komentra.png

#3 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   2500 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted Today, 04:25 PM

All i want is some AAA titles for $5
Posted Image

#4 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   12567 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 04:34 PM

All i want is some AAA titles for $5

Or you can settle for BBB with Bubsy for $8!


Posted Image

#5 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6919 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 04:47 PM

Meh. Seems like a lot of the usual stuff.

#6 SpraykwoN   Chef CAGiversary!   2285 Posts   Joined 4.1 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted Today, 04:47 PM

All I want is Absolute Drift for a discount.  Although I MAY pick up Titanfall 2 at that price.


#7 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Today, 04:56 PM

Different month, same s*** games.


#8 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1238 Posts   Joined 3.5 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 04:58 PM

Hey come on guys, you know you want Styx, Infamous and Black Flag! Come on!

Let's be friends!

 

XBL Gamertag: MrRidickulous
PSN ID: ijustw1n

#9 BryanDGAF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1025 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

BryanDGAF

Posted Today, 05:03 PM

Hey come on guys, you know you want Styx, Infamous and Black Flag! Come on!

Where is todd promoting his game?


#10 Japakneez   You are big foo CAGiversary!   2378 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

Japakneez

Posted Today, 05:10 PM

In for IJ2 ultimate for $32.

#11 runthejewels  

runthejewels

Posted Today, 05:21 PM

Is The Surge good? It's been compared to a sci-fi Souls game but the metacritic doesn't look so good.

#12 deadofnight   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   646 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

deadofnight

Posted Today, 05:21 PM

My initial thought was, awesome, Agents of Mayhem for $10, and all of it's dlc for another $2.50. Then I thought I'm kind of pushing myself through Mafia III. Why am I playing sub-par GTA-type games when Grand Theft Auto V is sitting in my backlog?


#13 FriskyTanuki   I have a piano CAGiversary!   66338 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 05:24 PM

The OP should be done now. There's some great stuff on sale.

 

Have a good weekend.


13th Annual CAG March Madness Tourney Signups Now Live Until 3/16!!!

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Latest Podcasts: Day 0 Update & Let's Weekend | Latest Videos: Personal & SmashPad

PSN/XBL: CrashSpyro | Steam: CrashTanuki | Wii U: FriendlyTanuki | My Super Mario Maker Profile

You read it. You can't unread it.

#14 FriskyTanuki   I have a piano CAGiversary!   66338 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 05:26 PM

Is The Surge good? It's been compared to a sci-fi Souls game but the metacritic doesn't look so good.

It's a good game with some nice changes to the Souls formula with the limb targeting for crafting materials.


13th Annual CAG March Madness Tourney Signups Now Live Until 3/16!!!

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Latest Podcasts: Day 0 Update & Let's Weekend | Latest Videos: Personal & SmashPad

PSN/XBL: CrashSpyro | Steam: CrashTanuki | Wii U: FriendlyTanuki | My Super Mario Maker Profile

You read it. You can't unread it.

#15 Master Shake   I AM IMMORTAL! CAGiversary!   1698 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

Master Shake

Posted Today, 05:27 PM

Definitely getting super meat boy for $1.49

#16 motaku96   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1714 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

motaku96

Posted Today, 05:29 PM

Great price for Grimgrimoire. From creators of Odin Sphere. It's more like a strategy game than action game.


#17 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   2500 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted Today, 05:35 PM

Or you can settle for BBB with Bubsy for $8!


As a kid who played the snes version which I could never beat it was a good game but this is garbage .
Posted Image

#18 WNYX585AM   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3122 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

WNYX585AM

Posted Today, 05:45 PM

So absolutely NO PSVR titles and ONE Vita title?  Way to support all of your products.  Classic Sony.


#19 tylerh1701   Post deals, not your blog. CAGiversary!   30459 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

tylerh1701

Posted Today, 05:48 PM

Same old stuff that's always on sale. There's some quality stuff here, it's just almost all been on sale many times already. Wish they'd add a bit of variety to what goes on sale.


tylerh1701.png 
Twitch: TylerH1701

#20 D_Icon   'D'_ott_Elitist CAGiversary!   1573 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

D_Icon

Posted Today, 06:09 PM

Injustice 2 ultimate edition is DA deal.
Posted Image
My DVD Collection

#21 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5229 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Today, 06:15 PM

Super Meat Boy is the only thing that I can buy with the money that's in my PSN wallet at the moment. Considering Fairy Fencer F though.
My sell/trade list: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=166205

#22 midloo   User No. 2 CAGiversary!   2051 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

midloo

Posted Today, 06:49 PM

I've been holding off on Injustice 2 for the edition that has everything at a good price.  $30 is about right.  Guess it doesn't include the TMNT stuff that's coming?


848734.png

#23 Pheran   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   956 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

Pheran

Posted Today, 06:49 PM

Titanfall 2 Ultimate looks juicy, $10 is a new lowest price by a large margin.  I may also bite on Minecraft Story Mode season 2.


#24 WNYX585AM   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3122 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

WNYX585AM

Posted Today, 07:13 PM

I've been holding off on Injustice 2 for the edition that has everything at a good price.  $30 is about right.  Guess it doesn't include the TMNT stuff that's coming?

Why wouldn't it?  Isn't that part of the season pass?


#25 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   2660 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 07:39 PM

So Bubsy isn't worth getting (asking those who have actually played it)? I really liked the SNES game and have been wondering if this was good.

#26 1mhot3K   DealHunter CAGiversary!   157 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 08:03 PM

I've been holding off on Injustice 2 for the edition that has everything at a good price. $30 is about right. Guess it doesn't include the TMNT stuff that's coming?


It does! The ultimate edition comes with all DLC included. I’m bummed the Xbox One Deal for it isn’t comparable

#27 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Today, 08:05 PM

So Bubsy isn't worth getting (asking those who have actually played it)? I really liked the SNES game and have been wondering if this was good.

God no! It’s absolute trash. No idea how that dumpster fire made it through the development process.

#28 midloo   User No. 2 CAGiversary!   2051 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

midloo

Posted Today, 08:22 PM

It does! The ultimate edition comes with all DLC included. I’m bummed the Xbox One Deal for it isn’t comparable

Awesome!  I thought TMNT was some post-Ultimate edition fancy pants release.  Wish I had a stick for PS4.  Only have one for XOne.  Ah well.  Might pull the trigger regardless.  That's a solid price.


848734.png

#29 cbulas1   John 3:16 CAGiversary!   907 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

cbulas1

Posted Today, 08:36 PM

So absolutely NO PSVR titles and ONE Vita title?  Way to support all of your products.  Classic Sony.

Well, there are actually three Vita games in the Flash sale, and a few more that are Cross-Buy on Vita, though, yeah- I also wish there were some things on sale for PSVR!


Posted Image

#30 unluckynumber11   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   271 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

unluckynumber11

Posted Today, 08:46 PM

It's a good game with some nice changes to the Souls formula with the limb targeting for crafting materials.

There's also a free demo on the store to try it out beforehand. Still plenty of time to try it out. I myself am curious but still cautious if I'll actually like it so I'm taking that route.

 

Here I was telling myself I'd love it if I could buy Resident Evil Revelations 2 at the price they put on the Switch eshop but on the ps4 but someone heard me and made it cheaper on psn!


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy