PSN Flash Sale ends 2/19 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

Posted Today, 08:46 PM

It's a good game with some nice changes to the Souls formula with the limb targeting for crafting materials.

There's also a free demo on the store to try it out beforehand. Still plenty of time to try it out. I myself am curious but still cautious if I'll actually like it so I'm taking that route.

Here I was telling myself I'd love it if I could buy Resident Evil Revelations 2 at the price they put on the Switch eshop but on the ps4 but someone heard me and made it cheaper on psn!