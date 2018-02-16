PSN Flash Sale ends 2/19 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

The prices seem to be going live, so I'll be working on the list below.
Cross Buy
Metal Slug 3 - $3.74 - 75% Off
Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty - $4.99 - 75% Off
Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $9.99 - 60% Off
Slain: Back from Hell - $2.99 - 80% Off
Super Meat Boy - $1.49 - 90% Off
PS4
Action Henk - $4.49 - 70% Off
Agents of Mayhem - $9.99 - 75% Off
Agents of Mayhem Total Mayhem Bundle - $12.49 - 75% Off
Alekhine's Gun - $15.99 - 60% Off
Amnesia: Collection - $11.99 - 60% Off
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - $9.89 - 67% Off
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition - $16.49 - 67% Off
Battlefield 4 Premium Edition - $14.99 - 75% Off
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition - $14.99 - 75% Off
Big Buck Hunter - $7.99 - 60% Off
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 - $3.99 - 80% Off
Bound by Flame - $4.99 - 75% Off
Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back - $7.99 - 60% Off
Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online - $19.99 - 60% Off
Darksiders: Fury's Collection: War and Death - $15.99 - 60% Off
Dead Rising - $6.99 - 65% Off
Dead Rising 2 - $6.99 - 65% Off
Dead Rising 2 Off The Record - $6.99 - 65% Off
Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition - $9.99 - 75% Off
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $7.99 - 60% Off
Final Fantasy XV - $19.99 - 60% Off
Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition - $29.99 - 60% Off
The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition - $5.24 - 65% Off
Forced: Slightly Better Edition - $2.24 - 85% Off
Has-Been Heroes - $6.79 - 66% Off
Human Fall Flat - $5.99 - 60% Off
Infamous First Light - $5.99 - 60% Off
Infamous Second Son - $7.99 - 60% Off
Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition - $31.99 - 60% Off
Legend of Kay Anniversary - $7.49 - 75% Off
Lichdom: Battlemage - $15.99 - 60% Off
Maize - $7.99 - 60% Off
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance - $15.99 - 60% Off
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 - $15.99 - 60% Off
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance bundle - $23.99 - 60% Off
Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Recruit - $13.19 - 67% Off
Mass Effect: Andromeda Standard Recruit - $9.89 - 67% Off
Matterfall - $7.99 - 60% Off
Metal Slug Anthology - $7.99 - 60% Off
Metro 2033 Redux - $7.99 - 60% Off
Metro: Last Light Redux - $7.99 - 60% Off
Metro Redux - $11.99 - 60% Off
Mighty No 9 - $7.99 - 60% Off
The Minecraft: Story Mode Bundle - $13.99 - 60% Off
Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $4.99 - 75% Off
Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) - $2.99 - 80% Off
Outcast: Second Contact - $19.99 - 50% Off
Outlast: Bundle of Terror - $7.24 - 75% Off
Outlast 2 - $11.99 - 60% Off
Overwatch Game of the Year Edition - $29.99 - 50% Off
Resident Evil 6 - $7.99 - 60% Off
Resident Evil Code: Veronica X - $7.49 - 50% Off
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition - $11.99 - 60% Off
Risen 3: Enhanced Edition - $6.99 - 65% Off
Rocket League - $11.99 - 40% Off
Rocket League: Game of the Year Edition - $14.99 - 40% Off
Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell - $10.49 - 65% Off
Seasons after Fall - $5.99 - 70% Off
Serial Cleaner - $5.24 - 65% Off
Shiness: The Lightnight Kingdom - $8.99 - 70% Off
Soma - $11.99 - 60% Off
Song of the Deep - $3.74 - 75% Off
Stories: The Path of Destinies - $3.74 - 75% Off
Styx: Master of Shadows - $7.49 - 75% Off
Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness - $14.99 - 75% Off
Styx: Shards of Darkness - $12.49 - 75% Off
The Surge - $19.99 - 60% Off
The Surge: Complete Edition - $29.99 - 50% Off
Tearaway Unfolded - $7.99 - 60% Off
The Technomancer - $9.99 - 75% Off
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition - $9.99 - 75% Off
Transistor - $4.99 - 75% Off
Trine Bundle - $7.49 - 75% Off
Trine Enchanted Edition - $2.24 - 85% Off
Trine Trilogy - $8.99 - 70% Off
Trine 2: Complete Story - $2.99 - 85% Off
Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power - $5.49 - 75% Off
Typoman - $5.19 - 60% Off
Typoman Deluxe Edition - $6.39 - 60% Off
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - $19.99 - 50% Off
Unravel - $4.99 - 75% Off
Vikings: Wolves of Midgard - $14.99 - 75% Off
Watch Dogs - $11.99 - 60% Off
Watch Dogs Gold Edition - $16.49 - 67% Off
We Are The Dwarves - $4.94 - 67% Off
The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition - $11.99 - 60% Off
Zombi - $7.99 - 60% Off
PS4 Add-ons
DC Universe Online - Starter Pack by LexCorp - $3.19 - 60% Off
DC Universe - Ultimate Edition 2017 - $35.99 - 60% Off
Minecraft: Story Mode - Adventure Pass - $3.99 - 60% Off
Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass - $7.99 - 60% Off
Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass Deluxe - $11.99 - 60% Off
Minecraft: Story Mode Season Two - Season Pass - $9.99 - 60% Off
Resident Evil Revelations 2 - Season Pass - $7.99 - 60% Off
Rocket League - Fast & Furious DLC Bundle - $2.99 - 40% Off
PS3
Alice: Madness Returns - $4.99 - 75% Off
Alien Rage - $2.99 - 80% Off
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - $6.59 - 67% Off
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition - $13.19 - 67% Off
Battlefield 4 Premium Edition - $14.99 - 75% Off
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition - $17.49 - 75% Off
Bound by Flame - $4.99 - 75% Off
Contrast - $2.49 - 75% Off
Dead Space Ultimate Edition - $6.24 - 75% Off
Dead Space 2 Ultimate Edition - $7.49 - 75% Off
Dead Space 3 Ultimate Edition - $7.49 - 75% Off
Dragon Age: Origins - $4.99 - 75% Off
Dragon Age II - $4.99 - 75% Off
Enemy Front - $5.99 - 85% Off
Fairy Fencer F - $3.99 - 80% Off
Grand Theft Auto IV - $6.99 - 65% Off
Heavy Fire: Afghanistan - $2.89 - 71% Off
Heavy Fire Bundle - $4.94 - 67% Off
Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear - $2.89 - 71% Off
Mass Effect Trilogy - $9.89 - 67% Off
Mirror's Edge - $3.74 - 75% Off
Painkiller: Hell & Damnation - $3.99 - 80% Off
Red Dead Redemption - $9.89 - 67% Off
Resident Evil 6 - $6.99 - 65% Off
Resident Evil 6 Ultimate Edition - $4.19 - 85% Off
Resident Evil: Chronicles HD Collection - $5.39 - 80% Off
Resident Evil Code: Veronica X - $4.99 - 75% Off
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition - $11.99 - 60% Off
Resident Evil The Darkside Chronicles - $2.99 - 80% Off
Resident Evil The Umbrella Chronicles - $2.99 - 80% Off
R-Type Dimensions - $3.99 - 60% Off
Skullgirls Encore - $2.99 - 70% Off
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 - $3.99 - 90% Off
Watch Dogs - $7.99 - 60% Off
Watch Dogs Gold Edition - $13.19 - 67% Off
PS2 Classics
Grimgrimoire - $1.99 - 80% Off
PS3 Add-ons
Minecraft: Story Mode - Adventure Pass - $3.99 - 60% Off
Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass - $7.99 - 60% Off
Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass Deluxe - $11.99 - 60% Off
Resident Evil Revelations 2 - Season Pass - $4.99 - 75% Off
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 - Siberian Strike - $2.99 - 80% Off
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 - World Hunter Pack - $1.59 - 60% Off
Vita
Tearaway - $4.99 - 75% Off