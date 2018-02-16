Best Buy Ad 2/18-2/24

Posted Today, 10:50 PM

If you're on the fence or considering Metal Gear Survive, there is another free beta going on right now and lasting all weekend. Try it before you buy it.

I personally thought it was boring. It was, for the most part, well made (controls were questionable; a bit too many items to collect and craft, imo), but it was very generic. Nothing really stood out. It seemed like a run of the mill "get resources, build defenses, kill zombies, repeat" type game. Would make for a good Games with Gold candidate. I personally wouldn't pay money for it.