CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

Best Buy Ad 2/18-2/24

By Tyrok, Today, 09:25 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 09:25 PM

New Releases:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Metal Gear Survive $39.99 + Free $10 Best Buy E-Gift Card (Available Tuesday)
  • :xb1: :ps4: Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet $59.99 (Available Friday)

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Star Wars Battlefront II $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Destiny 2 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Middle Earth: Shadow of War $39.99 Save $10
  • :xb1: :ps4: Overwatch $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: NHL 18 $34.99 Save $25
  • :xb1: :ps4: FIFA 18 $29.99 Save $30
  • :ps4: Nier: Automata $29.99 Save $20

Everything Else:

  • Xbox One S 1TB PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Bundle $299.99 (Available Tuesday)
  • Xbox One X 1TB Console $499.99
    • Free PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds with purchase of an Xbox One X Console
  • Save $50 on select Xbox One S Consoles
  • Save $10 on select Xbox One X Controllers
  • Save $10 on an Xbox One Controller when you buy an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on 3-Months of Xbox Live Gold
  • Save $10 on 3 or 6 Months of Xbox Live Gold when you buy an Xbox One Wireless Controller
  • Xbox Live 3 Month Subscription with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Beanie $24.99
  • Xbox One Wireless Controller - Sea of Thieves Limited Edition $74.99
  • Power A Dual-Charging Station for Xbox One $24.99 Save $5
  • Save $100 on PlayStation VR

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Daddy's Home 2 $19.99 Save $8
  • Daddy's Home 2 4K $24.99 Save $5
  • The Florida Project $19.99
  • Mom and Dad $14.99 Save $3
  • The Star $22.99 Save $2
  • Dragon Ball Super: Part Three $29.99 Save $10

hauz20  

hauz20

Posted Today, 09:29 PM

Hmmm, Kojima love aside is MG Surive even worth $32 and a $10 gift card?

As always, thanks Tyrok.

MrRidickulous  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 09:31 PM

Metal Gear Survive isn’t even worth $10.

Let's be friends!

 

XBL Gamertag: MrRidickulous
PSN ID: ijustw1n

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 09:32 PM

Thx Tyrok!

Tastes like chicken.

INCyr  

INCyr

Posted Today, 10:00 PM

Ugh.  $19.99 for Nier:Automata, and not a penny more.  Too many games still in my backlog.

 

Still, more than a little tempting.


bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted Today, 10:09 PM

Never have I been more deflated in a CAG thread then when i saw “Beanie” lol. I thought they were giving away OUBG with 3 month cards like they did RL for a second there lol

morphineseason  

morphineseason

Posted Today, 10:21 PM

Ugh.  $19.99 for Nier:Automata, and not a penny more.  Too many games still in my backlog.

 

Still, more than a little tempting.

I just traded my copy into Best Buy for $19.74 a couple weeks ago (a little over $20 when you add in the GCU bonus). Play through it three times, do the ending battle a couple more times to see the other two main endings, buy all the trophies, and trade it in. Great game, but not much reason to keep going after you see the story. $10 to experience that is worth it.


slimninedime  

slimninedime

Posted Today, 10:36 PM

Any other 4k deals in the ad?

ajh2298  

ajh2298

Posted Today, 10:47 PM

I did the XB1X deal a few weeks ago when it had the free controller and 3 months of Live I wonder how hard it will be to get the free PUBG? I am a Elite member.
mbergh22  

mbergh22

Posted Today, 10:48 PM

Has Best Buy quit doing trade in deals? Is it better to trade in at gamestop now?

Sent from my SM-G935T using Tapatalk

CaseX  

CaseX

Posted Today, 10:50 PM

If you're on the fence or considering Metal Gear Survive, there is another free beta going on right now and lasting all weekend.  Try it before you buy it.

 

I personally thought it was boring.  It was, for the most part, well made (controls were questionable; a bit too many items to collect and craft, imo), but it was very generic.  Nothing really stood out.  It seemed like a run of the mill "get resources, build defenses, kill zombies, repeat" type game.  Would make for a good Games with Gold candidate.  I personally wouldn't pay money for it.


Davivascaino  

Davivascaino

Posted Today, 10:56 PM

So the Xbox one x gets the free pubg how? A printed code in the receipt ? I heard that sale is with all retailers

DaviVascaino.png         Davivascaino.png

