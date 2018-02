Posted Today, 08:18 AM

Tempted to buy another pro controller at that price even though I'm not sure if I'll ever actually use both at the same time.



What's this dpad issue I'm hearing too?

The d-pad has a tendency to trigger ghost inputs. For example you hit left and it might register a left and up. This isn't an issue for most games but it makes puyo puyo tetris unplayable. Other than that I have noticed some random botw inputs. Basically, it is a design flaw that occurs in every controller.

The new Xenoblade controller didn't fix it either like some people seem to think.