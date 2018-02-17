Nintendo Switch Sale @ Walmart/Amazon - Pro Controller $50, Dock Set $60, Joy-Con $62, Super Mario Odyssey $48.66

Walmart is having a sale on a lot of accessories and video games:
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - $49.99
- Nintendo Switch Dock Set - $59.99
- Nintendo Switch Neon Yellow Joy-Con (L/R) - $61.99
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair (Neon Pink / Neon Green) - $61.99
- Super Mario Odyssey - $48.66
Amazon Price Match so far:
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - $49.99
- Nintendo Switch Dock Set - $59.99
- Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) - Neon Pink / Neon Green - $61.99
- Super Mario Odyssey - $48.66
Google Express 20% Off First Purchase:
Few of Walmart items are also available on Google Express. You can get 20% Off Your First Purchase (Up to $20) using code GOSHOP20
- Nintendo Switch Dock Set - $47.99
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair (Neon Pink / Neon Green) - $49.59
- Super Mario Odyssey - $38.92
Biggest and best prices so far for all items listed above