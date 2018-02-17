Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

Nintendo Switch Sale @ Walmart/Amazon - Pro Controller $50, Dock Set $60, Joy-Con $62, Super Mario Odyssey $48.66

By kobe92, Today, 05:52 AM
Nintendo Switch Switch Nintendo Super Mario Odyssey Mario Mario Odyssey

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 05:52 AM

Walmart is having a sale on a lot of accessories and video games:

 

Amazon Price Match so far:

 

Google Express 20% Off First Purchase:

Few of Walmart items are also available on Google Express. You can get 20% Off Your First Purchase (Up to $20) using code GOSHOP20

 

Biggest and best prices so far for all items listed above  :D/  :D/  :D/


#2 blackwaltz34   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1257 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

blackwaltz34

Posted Today, 05:55 AM

Tempted to buy another pro controller at that price even though I'm not sure if I'll ever actually use both at the same time.

What's this dpad issue I'm hearing too?
#3 skiizim   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9786 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

skiizim

Posted Today, 06:00 AM

=|

I literally bought the pink/green controllers today at TRU, I roughly got it for the same price after coupons, need to see it I can pm

#4 ravens52bears54   Thin Blue Line CAGiversary!   1382 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

ravens52bears54

Posted Today, 08:14 AM

Are these prices good in-store as well?
#5 Meepo  

Meepo

Posted Today, 08:18 AM

Tempted to buy another pro controller at that price even though I'm not sure if I'll ever actually use both at the same time.

What's this dpad issue I'm hearing too?

The d-pad has a tendency to trigger ghost inputs. For example you hit left and it might register a left and up. This isn't an issue for most games but it makes puyo puyo tetris unplayable. Other than that I have noticed some random botw inputs. Basically, it is a design flaw that occurs in every controller.

 

The new Xenoblade controller didn't fix it either like some people seem to think.


#6 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   1077 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted Today, 08:41 AM

How many of you really had issues with the dpad? I was excited about this but now I'm hesitant to pick it up. I was waiting for 50 on it.

#7 Glass_Ghost_0   [Title Not Selected] CAGiversary!   2757 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

Glass_Ghost_0

Posted Today, 10:15 AM

I haven't noticed any issues with my pro controller, but I haven't used it extensively

 

I would recommend it, the joycons aren't bad, but it feels much more comfortable imo


#8 tonyxvx  

tonyxvx

Posted Today, 11:02 AM

How many of you really had issues with the dpad? I was excited about this but now I'm hesitant to pick it up. I was waiting for 50 on it.

 

Only issue was with launch controllers, all newer ones have not had any issue. I have a launch one and only notice the d-pad issue every once in a while, not bad enough to ever send in or exchange.


#9 tonyxvx  

tonyxvx

Posted Today, 11:07 AM

Amazon matched this sale! Not the joycon. Might be worth adding to the OP.

 

Mario: https://www.amazon.c...r mario odyssey

Pro controller: https://www.amazon.c...WJ4V6P275W&th=1

Dock: https://www.amazon.c...rds=switch dock

 

Amazon also has their basics switch case in black for about $7: https://www.amazon.c...1292772011&th=1

 

Gonna buy another controller and case now and regret it in the morning.


#10 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3549 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 11:47 AM

I can understand having another Pro Controller for two player games, but why would anybody need another dock station when the system automatically comes with one?

#11 tonyxvx  

tonyxvx

Posted Today, 12:04 PM

I can understand having another Pro Controller for two player games, but why would anybody need another dock station when the system automatically comes with one?

 

Hook up to multiple TVs in the house, conveniently move from one room to the other. Or between houses. My buddy bought an extra because he shares custody of his kid, one for each house. Saw someone on here does that as well. Mostly a convenience thing.


#12 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3367 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 12:16 PM

How many of you really had issues with the dpad? I was excited about this but now I'm hesitant to pick it up. I was waiting for 50 on it.

I notice it a lot in Xenoblade. Pressing down taunts an enemy while the other direction pulls up game info. I'd say maybe 30% of the time when I press down, it reads left or right instead. It might really create problems in fighting games. I'd advise you check out the Mayflash Switch adapter on Amazon for $25. I bought one. Works great. Allows you to connect any other controller to your switch - ps3, 360, Xb1, PS4, wii u pro controller.. :D it's amazing, mang. It's programmed to map everything almost identical to the actual switch pro controller. One difference is that to take a screen shot with the PS4 controller for instance, you would press the touch pad.

#13 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3367 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 12:19 PM

I can understand having another Pro Controller for two player games, but why would anybody need another dock station when the system automatically comes with one?

I got my original dock on the TV in the living room but I also put one in the workout room so I can slay Prinnies in Disgaea while getting rid of my tank gut on the treadmill. :D just convenience factor of not having to disassemble everything to connect it elsewhere. You just have to adjust the screen size each time you change docks.

#14 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3549 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 12:55 PM

Hook up to multiple TVs in the house, conveniently move from one room to the other. Or between houses. My buddy bought an extra because he shares custody of his kid, one for each house. Saw someone on here does that as well. Mostly a convenience thing.


Ok, that makes complete sense. Thanks.

#15 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   74 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 12:58 PM

My buddy saved $40 on the switch here too. Got it for $260

#16 kwick7   CAG Lurking Veteran CAGiversary!   198 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

kwick7

Posted Today, 01:59 PM

Ordered the pro controller earlier from amazon with my stash of credit and rewards. Ordered the dock for $48 from Walmart through google checkout.

Edit- free same day shipping on the controller too :)

#17 Untamed Sorrow   The Maple Kind ?? CAGiversary!   1050 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

Untamed Sorrow

Posted Today, 02:01 PM

The dock is great, it's ingenious on Nintendo's behalf honestly. I own 2 switches and these docks let my family move thier gaming from room to room with ease. I'm not a fan of constantly unplugging cords, the HDMI ports always suffer in the long run. It's the same reason I use those Nyko Power Blocks on all my controllers. You'll never have to touch the charging ports again, considerably extending thier lifespans. Buy a Pro controller for your switch and you'll stop giving the JoyCons the unnecessary wear & tear on the lock that eventually causes them to slip off.
#18 CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Today, 02:31 PM

Even at $60 that seems egregious for just the dock. Waiting on more portable 3rd party options for traveling anyway.

#19 blackwaltz34   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1257 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

blackwaltz34

Posted Today, 02:33 PM

Thanks for the info on the pro controller. I'll research it some more to see if it's been fixed in the later batches of the controller. Never noticed the issue on mine since i rarely use the dpad and preferred the dpad arrows of the joycon for puyo puyo Tetris.
#20 Thebacklash   Not your Fathers Root Beer+Vanilla Frosty=Best RB Float! CAGiversary!   1419 Posts   Joined 3.2 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 02:48 PM

I can understand having another Pro Controller for two player games, but why would anybody need another dock station when the system automatically comes with one?

 

Remove guts from dock, insert into mini shell. Portable mini dock that can still be used with a case on the system.

Official dock is like 95% plastic.. the guts inside is pretty much just a 2x2 square really, super overkill. 

 

**

 

FYI check out this thread https://www.cheapass...egos-books-etc/

extra 20% off (if you've never used google express anyway)


#21 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3549 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 02:56 PM

Remove guts from dock, insert into mini shell. Portable mini dock that can still be used with a case on the system.

Official dock is like 95% plastic.. the guts inside is pretty much just a 2x2 square really, super overkill. 

 

**

 

FYI check out this thread https://www.cheapass...egos-books-etc/

extra 20% off (if you've never used google express anyway)

interesting.....


#22 Kretical   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   7 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

Kretical

Posted Today, 04:03 PM

My buddy saved $40 on the switch here too. Got it for $260

 

He saved $40 on the Walmart sale?  Or is there another location?  My wife and I are planning on getting a switch when there is a good deal or a bundle.


#23 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2089 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 04:24 PM

I have had the pro controller since launch and have never had an issue and I've played puyo puyo and almost 100 hours of Zelda with it not to mention all the other games. I think it's over blown much like the joy con issue at launch.
#24 DonaldBlank   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   683 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

DonaldBlank

Posted Today, 04:29 PM

I have had the pro controller since launch and have never had an issue and I've played puyo puyo and almost 100 hours of Zelda with it not to mention all the other games. I think it's over blown much like the joy con issue at launch.

same boat. i think puyo is the game i used D-pad on the most, and didn't have any problems


#25 realbigexplosion   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1430 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

realbigexplosion

Posted Today, 04:36 PM

Well, you guys convinced me to order a Pro Controller.  I hope you're happy.


#26 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 05:53 PM

Added Amazon price match and Google Express :).


#27 rdigit   CAG Veteran CAG Veteran   372 Posts   Joined 0.6 Years Ago  

rdigit

Posted Today, 06:02 PM

Price matched with BB via chat and used rewards cert. Thanks all.

#28 Deckard138   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   36 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

Deckard138

Posted Today, 07:08 PM

Tempted to buy another pro controller at that price even though I'm not sure if I'll ever actually use both at the same time.

What's this dpad issue I'm hearing too?


The only time I've noticed any issue is when playing Fire Emblem Heroes. When pressing right to zoom in on the map, it will sometimes switch characters instead. Haven't noticed any issues in any other game.
#29 Troe123  

Troe123

Posted Today, 07:21 PM

Tempted to buy another pro controller at that price even though I'm not sure if I'll ever actually use both at the same time.

What's this dpad issue I'm hearing too?

D-pad issue:

 

https://fat.gfycat.c...rieltoucan.webm

 

https://fat.gfycat.c...reMeatyEft.webm


#30 squishface   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1502 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

squishface

Posted Today, 09:05 PM

Yay more Nintendo sales !
