Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

20% Off GOOGLE EXPRESS (I.e. $48.00 Nintendo Docking Station, $49.59 Neon Green/Pink Joycon Controllers, Pokemon Ultra Sun/Moon Each $24, Lego, etc.

By barchi01, Yesterday, 05:55 AM

#1 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   647 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 05:55 AM

GOOGLE EXPRESS - Dock for Nintendo Switch $48.00 + Tax (after 20% off - “WINTER20”) *

*20% Off Code Can Only Be Used On New Google Express Accounts ($30.00 Max Discount If You Plan On Purchasing Other Items With Same Order). Anything over $35.00 ships free (as long as items are all from same company).

https://express.goog...4454758_8175035

Nintendo Switch Joycon Wireless Controllers (Neon Pink/Green) $49.59 + Tax (after 20% off - “WINTER20“)

https://express.goog...6141863_8175035

#2 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   647 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 06:16 AM

Nintendo Super Mario Odyssey - Switch ($48.66 - 20% = $38.93 + Tax)

https://express.goog...9756397_8175035

Nintendo 2DS Blue Mario Kart 7 Bundle with The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time ($87.00 - 20% = $69.60 + Tax)

https://express.goog...4721810_8175035

#3 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   647 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 07:24 AM

Lego Batman/Minecraft/Nexo Knights Sets are already 20% off so taking another 20% off is a nice deal.

Lego The Batman Movie The Bat-Space Shuttle (70923)

$63.99 - 20% = $51.19 + Tax

https://express.goog...6751110_8175035

LEGO: Minecraft : The Farm Cottage (21144)

$39.99 - 20% = $32.00 + Tax

https://express.goog...0614523_8175035

LEGO: Minecraft: The Crafting Box 2.0 (21135)

$47.99 - 20% = $38.40 + Tax

https://express.goog...513734529_10046

LEGO: NEXO KNIGHTS : Aaron's X-bow (72005)

$39.99 - 20% = $32.00 + Tax

https://express.goog...5751014_8175035

LEGO Creator Modular Skate House Set (31081) [3 in 1]

$31.99 - 20% = $25.60 + Tax

https://express.goog...0470684_8175035

#4 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   647 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 07:42 AM

Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings Deluxe Pocket Boxed Book Set (All 4 Volumes)

$33.36 - 20% = $26.68 + Tax

https://express.goog...4915297_8175035

How to Train Your Dragon: The Complete Series: Paperback Book Set (Books 1-11)

$58.68 - 20% = $46.95 + Tax

https://express.goog...0549083_8175035

The Hobbit: There and Back Again [Hardback Book]

$14.99 - 20% = $12.00 + Tax

https://express.goog...0058512_8175035

#5 maykol   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   57 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

maykol

Posted Yesterday, 08:08 AM

How about Mario Kart?

#6 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   647 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 08:15 AM

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Switch Game]

$54.00 - 20% = $43.20 + Tax

https://express.goog.../s?q=Mario kart

#7 Riptidre  

Riptidre

Posted Yesterday, 08:23 AM

Before this post already ordered xenoblade2 special edition for 82 with 20% off
Only cost nearly 70 for this special edition
And at this time L.A Noire switch edition is 31.99 you guys can grab it with 20% off
And the Nintendo shop card is also not a bad idea

#8 Riptidre  

Riptidre

Posted Yesterday, 08:52 AM

If you can find Samus Returns Special Edition just use the coupon to buy it only cost 20 now

#9 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   647 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 10:15 AM

Hope you guys got in on Metroid Samus Returns Special Edition (3DS) for $16.00 before it sold out.

***Update***

Just got notified that my order got cancelled due to insufficient inventory, lame.

#10 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   647 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 AM

Paper Mario COLOR SPLASH [Wii U Game] for $16.00 just sold out as well.

#11 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   647 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 10:47 AM

Nintendo Metroid Samus Returns Special Edition (Out Of Stock Again)

#12 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   647 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 10:56 AM

Beetlejuice: Complete Series (12 DVD) [US-Version, Regio 1] DVD

$24.96 - 20% = $19.96

https://express.goog...6677052_8175035

Tales from The Crypt-Complete Series (DVD/20 DISC/7PK)

$69.96 - 20% = $55.97

https://express.goog...1285915_8175035

Universal Studios Home Entert Twilight Zone: Complete Series Blu-Ray (156 Episodes) 43381977

$73.18 - 20% = $58.54

https://express.goog...3978896_8175035

#13 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   647 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 04:49 PM

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia [Nintendo 3DS Game]

$20.00 - 20% = $16.00 + Tax

https://express.goog...9616188_8175035

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U [Wii U Game]

$20.00 - 20% = $16.00 + Tax

https://express.goog...3372016_8175035

#14 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   647 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 05:15 PM

Ever Oasis (3DS Game)

$20.00 - 20% off = $16.00 + Tax

https://express.goog...1635864_8175035

Nintendo Fire Emblem Warriors (3DS Game)

$25.85 - 20% off = $20.68 + Tax

https://express.goog...7594771_8175035

#15 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   647 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 06:49 PM

Hannibal: The Complete Series (9PC) BLU-RAY + Digital HD Code

$26.93 - 20% = $21.54 + Tax

https://express.goog...0178215_8175035

Star Trek - The Original Series: The Complete Series - BLU-RAY

$54.96 - 20% = $43.97 + Tax

https://express.goog...7385106_8175035

Freaks and Geeks: The Complete Series (9PC) - BLU-RAY

$35.99 - 20% = $28.79 + Tax

https://express.goog...9981220_8175035

#16 runthejewels  

runthejewels

Posted Yesterday, 06:56 PM

Yeah, we get it, everything is 20% off.

#17 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   647 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM

Yeah, we get it, everything is 20% off.

Hey Mr. nobody, go back in your hole. Stuff is going in and out of stock so doing it as a favor for those who are interested (contribute or go heckle a different thread numbnuts).

Also, kind of nice to have others make a suggestion of things available some folks may not have thought about for a good price + 20% off discount (tens of thousands of items on the site).

At least I am posting deals instead of creating pointless political or complaint threads which is probably all you are interested in since GoogleExpress does not take food stamps for payment.

#18 runthejewels  

runthejewels

Posted Yesterday, 07:31 PM

Hey Mr. nobody, go back in your hole. Stuff is going in and out of stock so doing it as a favor for those who are interested (contribute or go heckle a different thread numbnuts).

Also, kind of nice to have others make a suggestion of things available some folks may not have thought about for a good price + 20% off discount (tens of thousands of items on the site).

At least I am posting deals instead of creating pointless political or complaint threads which is probably all you are interested in since GoogleExpress does not take food stamps for payment.


😂😂😂

#19 Warruz  

Warruz

Posted Yesterday, 07:37 PM

Shame Ever Oasis is out of stock, I couldn't even find it on walmart's site either :(


Check out Critical Coins—providing a critical look at the gaming industry while also discussing, debating, and above all—enjoying—gaming culture.

#20 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   647 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 08:05 PM

I ended up with an extra Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS) Special Edition which as a favor would be willing to ship to someone for what I paid for it ($16.00 + Tax) in case you missed out on this earlier. PM if interested (please only respond if you have 100 + positive comments on your account).

#21 QuePasa87   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   38 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

QuePasa87

Posted Yesterday, 08:45 PM

Wow thank you for this! Finally getting Mario Odyssey :)


Posted Image

#22 squishface   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1503 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

squishface

Posted Yesterday, 09:02 PM

Those joycons are really tempting
"I do whatever my Rice Krispies tell me to!"

#23 Warruz  

Warruz

Posted Yesterday, 09:57 PM

Ever Oasis is back btw, I managed to snag one. 


Check out Critical Coins—providing a critical look at the gaming industry while also discussing, debating, and above all—enjoying—gaming culture.

#24 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   647 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 10:45 PM

The Legend of Zelda: Tri-Force Heroes, Nintendo 3DS

$12.99 - 20% = $10.39 + Tax

https://express.goog...triforce heroes

#25 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   647 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition [PS4 Game]

$44.49 - 20% = $35.59 + Tax

https://express.goog...453493772_10046

Skylanders Imaginators Portal Owners Pack (Xbox One)

$5.99 - 20% = $4.79 + Tax

https://express.goog...5976820_8175035

Activision Skylanders Imaginators Portal Owners Pack (Walmart Exclusive) (PS3)

$5.99 - 20% = $4.79 + Tax

https://express.goog...9088998_8175035

#26 Jawwaad1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   857 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

Jawwaad1

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM

Hey Mr. nobody, go back in your hole. Stuff is going in and out of stock so doing it as a favor for those who are interested (contribute or go heckle a different thread numbnuts).
Also, kind of nice to have others make a suggestion of things available some folks may not have thought about for a good price + 20% off discount (tens of thousands of items on the site).
At least I am posting deals instead of creating pointless political or complaint threads which is probably all you are interested in since GoogleExpress does not take food stamps for payment.


No food stamp payments? Guess I won’t be getting any video games once again this month. Can’t wait till retailers start letting me use my food stamps for payment.

#27 runthejewels  

runthejewels

Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM

Scrub Daddy Sponges, Scratch Free (Assorted Colors) - 4 sponges

https://express.goog...894694219_10046

$4.49 - 20% = $3.59 + tax

#28 MOJBK  

MOJBK

Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM

There's also the friend coupon with google express that gives you $10 in credit toward your first purchase. I don't think there is a limit on how much you have to spend to use the credit, but if your spending less than $50 it's a better deal. 

 

Here's my code if anyone wanted to use it. 9R5FFL5MX

 

Just so no one calls me out later, yes, this also gives $10 credit to the person who's code you used. 


#29 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2090 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 07:28 AM

I'm pretty sure you can get banned for posting referral codes
CBrownsT10.pngTheLegendoTyler.png

Nintendo Switch Friend Code: 6690-7182-9810

#30 skiizim   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9787 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

skiizim

Posted Today, 07:34 AM

I'm pretty sure you can get banned for posting referral codes

I don't know about banned but there are specific threads for this on other parts of the site.


Want to Earn a $10 Giftcard to Target, Macys, Walmart or Kohls doing nothing different than what you already do? Click Here and find out how it really pays to shop!

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy