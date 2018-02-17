Jump to content

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One Digital Code) w/ Assassin's Creed Unity for $20

By kobe92, Feb 17 2018 06:59 AM
Xbox OnePUBG PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds Assassins Creed Assassins Creed: Unity

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 17 February 2018 - 06:59 AM

CDKeys has PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One Digital Code) w/ Assassin's Creed Unity as bonus game on sale for $20.99.

You can receive an additional 5% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). You must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.

Price becomes $19.94.

This is the lowest historical price for this game so far.

Deadpool

Posted 17 February 2018 - 04:38 PM  

Deadpool

Posted 17 February 2018 - 04:38 PM

$20 was my price. Thanks op


merkman

Posted 17 February 2018 - 06:28 PM  

merkman

Posted 17 February 2018 - 06:28 PM

Thanks OP.  I've never played Battlegrounds, but I'm thinking of giving it a shot.

 

Thing is, I've got an Xbox One S connected to my 60" Samsung 1080p TV, and I've got a Alienware 17 R3 running a 1080 GTX in an external enclosure, connected to a 27" Samsung 4K display.

 

I know graphics-wise the PC is the better option with more resolutions and better effects, but I've heard the PC experience has a lot of cheating, etc.

 

Does the Xbox One have the same cheating problem?  Do lots of people here on CAG play Battlegrounds so there is a clan I can join?  I really like Destiny 2, but I've solo'd almost everything because I haven't found groups to play with.  And anyone who knows Destiny 2 knows that only gets you so far.

 

Any opinions on experiences between PC and Xbox One are appreciated, though technically I have a PS4 too.  But I've let my online account lapse, since I use that so much less.


"Remember, remember, the fifth of November - the gunpowder, treason, and plot.

I see no reason the gunpowder treason should *ever* be forgot."

#4 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 18 February 2018 - 01:46 AM

Thanks OP.  I've never played Battlegrounds, but I'm thinking of giving it a shot.

 

Thing is, I've got an Xbox One S connected to my 60" Samsung 1080p TV, and I've got a Alienware 17 R3 running a 1080 GTX in an external enclosure, connected to a 27" Samsung 4K display.

 

I know graphics-wise the PC is the better option with more resolutions and better effects, but I've heard the PC experience has a lot of cheating, etc.

 

Does the Xbox One have the same cheating problem?  Do lots of people here on CAG play Battlegrounds so there is a clan I can join?  I really like Destiny 2, but I've solo'd almost everything because I haven't found groups to play with.  And anyone who knows Destiny 2 knows that only gets you so far.

 

Any opinions on experiences between PC and Xbox One are appreciated, though technically I have a PS4 too.  But I've let my online account lapse, since I use that so much less.

Purchase for Xbox One as PC is filled wit hackers.


An Orange Cat

Posted 18 February 2018 - 02:04 AM  

An Orange Cat

Posted 18 February 2018 - 02:04 AM

Thanks for sharing. I’ve been interested in this for awhile. The Assassin’s Creed game is a $2 freebie.

#6 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted Yesterday, 05:01 PM

Do the game still have issues regarding gun control and frame rate? 


WWF

Posted Yesterday, 05:13 PM  

WWF

Posted Yesterday, 05:13 PM

Token is CD keys safe, is tax charged post.
