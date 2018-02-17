Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One Digital Code) w/ Assassin's Creed Unity for $20.32

By kobe92, Today, 06:59 AM

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 06:59 AM

CDKeys has PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One Digital Code) w/ Assassin's Creed Unity as bonus game on sale for $21.39.

You can receive an additional 5% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). You must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.

Price becomes $20.32.

This is the lowest historical price for this game so far. 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy