PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One Digital Code) w/ Assassin's Creed Unity for $23

Posted 17 February 2018 - 06:28 PM

Thanks OP. I've never played Battlegrounds, but I'm thinking of giving it a shot.

Thing is, I've got an Xbox One S connected to my 60" Samsung 1080p TV, and I've got a Alienware 17 R3 running a 1080 GTX in an external enclosure, connected to a 27" Samsung 4K display.

I know graphics-wise the PC is the better option with more resolutions and better effects, but I've heard the PC experience has a lot of cheating, etc.

Does the Xbox One have the same cheating problem? Do lots of people here on CAG play Battlegrounds so there is a clan I can join? I really like Destiny 2, but I've solo'd almost everything because I haven't found groups to play with. And anyone who knows Destiny 2 knows that only gets you so far.

Any opinions on experiences between PC and Xbox One are appreciated, though technically I have a PS4 too. But I've let my online account lapse, since I use that so much less.