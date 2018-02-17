CDKeys has PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One Digital Code) w/ Assassin's Creed Unity as bonus game on sale for $24.29.
You can receive an additional 5% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). You must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.
Price becomes $23.
This is the lowest historical price for this game so far.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One Digital Code) w/ Assassin's Creed Unity for $23
Posted 17 February 2018 - 06:59 AM
Posted 17 February 2018 - 04:38 PM
$20 was my price. Thanks op
Posted 17 February 2018 - 06:28 PM
Thanks OP. I've never played Battlegrounds, but I'm thinking of giving it a shot.
Thing is, I've got an Xbox One S connected to my 60" Samsung 1080p TV, and I've got a Alienware 17 R3 running a 1080 GTX in an external enclosure, connected to a 27" Samsung 4K display.
I know graphics-wise the PC is the better option with more resolutions and better effects, but I've heard the PC experience has a lot of cheating, etc.
Does the Xbox One have the same cheating problem? Do lots of people here on CAG play Battlegrounds so there is a clan I can join? I really like Destiny 2, but I've solo'd almost everything because I haven't found groups to play with. And anyone who knows Destiny 2 knows that only gets you so far.
Any opinions on experiences between PC and Xbox One are appreciated, though technically I have a PS4 too. But I've let my online account lapse, since I use that so much less.
Posted Yesterday, 01:46 AM
Purchase for Xbox One as PC is filled wit hackers.
Posted Yesterday, 02:04 AM