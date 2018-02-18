Target Cartwheel Deals 2/18-2/24

Posted Today, 09:17 AM

This is the third week with no Cartwheel gaming deals, which is getting pretty annoying. But, last year Target made an announcement that they were trying to move away from Cartwheel and pass the savings on to everybody. Which I have personally noticed to be true. As they have started mailing me coupons for things that I buy, instead of them just popping up as deals on Cartwheel. I sincerely hope that we start getting more gaming deals again soon, as I actually enjoy making these threads, and it was kind of an excuse to stay up late on Saturday night to see what cool things have gone on sale.



Anyway, to keep this thread relevant. Here are a few randomly picked deals that might be of interest...



50% Off Marvel Infinite Legends Series Figures (Expires 2/21/18)



50% Off Star Wars Forces of Destiny Figures (Expires 2/21/18)



35% Off Pepsi Brands 24 Pack Cans (Expires 2/25/18)



25% Off Starbucks Frappuccinos in the Starbucks Cafe (Expires 2/21/18)



20% Off 7UP All Varieties (Expires 2/24/18)



20% Off Newman's Own Frozen Pizzas (Expires 3/10/18)



20% Off Wrangler Men's and Boy's Denim Jeans (Expires 2/24/18)



15% Off Rosetta Stone Language Software (Expires 2/24/18)



10% Off TurboTax 2017 Software (Expires 4/14/2018)



10% Off Hi Chew Candy (Expires 3/3/18)



There are 567 deals this three day weekend, and some of them are ending on Tuesday, so I am hoping that we may get some new video game deals then. As always if that happens, I will update this thread.

