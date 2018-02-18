Nier: Automata $24 at Best Buy (GCU)

Posted Today, 09:16 PM

I am playing the game on Hard and the fact that you have to restart that entire prologue if you die is just ridiculous...even Dark Souls is more forgiving because at least you get to keep souls and level up lol. I had to start the game on normal and then switched to hard afterward. What a huge, glaring mistep imo. Isn't a game like this supposed to want to hook you early?

Well even Bloodborne had a similar thing for its “prologue.” Long distance between bonfire and first boss, and I remember there was a major character progression block until you beat that first boss (or to be more accurate, got your first boss soul). Secondly, you can’t start a game on hard and then complain that it’s too punishing. Especially for a game that, most people I know anyway, say you should just play on easy.Nonetheless, I really want to play this game, but my backlog is big enough to wait for a BB sale where it’s $16 after GCU. I mean, I’m currently playing Dragon Warrior II on GBC for goodness’ sake!