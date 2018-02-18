Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Nier: Automata $24 at Best Buy (GCU)

By EvilChamp, Today, 01:56 PM

#1 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   2139 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 01:56 PM

Nier: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=4746900

 

All other deals: https://www.bestbuy....price skuidsaas

 

 

5e9aade1-9bee-49bb-a70a-4544478eb3b9_1.8

 


Follow me on Twitter

Currently playing: Prey (X1X)

#2 CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Today, 02:04 PM

Got this at BB for this exact same price many months ago.

#3 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   2139 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 02:06 PM

Got this at BB for this exact same price many months ago.

I'm thinking I finally give this game a shot .... everyone talks about how fun it is. 


Follow me on Twitter

Currently playing: Prey (X1X)

#4 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   10849 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 02:07 PM

Got this at BB for this exact same price many months ago.

Its been $50 for the last month or so, so this is definitely a welcome sale for those that missed out.


#5 dnl2ba   Inadvertent collector CAGiversary!   282 Posts   Joined 3.7 Years Ago  

dnl2ba

Posted Today, 02:09 PM

Thanks for posting.

I'm still waiting for 19.99.

#6 z3razerviper  

z3razerviper

Posted Today, 02:18 PM

From what i have read you have to play thru it 3 times to complete the game. Apparently the 3rd play thru has completely different content.


#7 prateeko   IN THE BUTT! CAGiversary!   2714 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

prateeko

Posted Today, 04:57 PM

Was it recently $20 or $24 with GCU?

#8 jd7dawgzz  

jd7dawgzz

Posted Today, 05:36 PM

Was it recently $20 or $24 with GCU?


$20. I picked it up around xmas i think. Maybe week or 2 after.

#9 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 05:40 PM

From what i have read you have to play thru it 3 times to complete the game. Apparently the 3rd play thru has completely different content.


Technically, but some endings come after a very short time period. It's not traditional "multiple playthroughs", at one point if you make a wrong turn down a path the game gives you an ending and you start again.

The hardest part about this sale will be finding it instock.

191839_b359839b3d00807e.png

#10 CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Today, 06:12 PM

I am playing the game on Hard and the fact that you have to restart that entire prologue if you die is just ridiculous...even Dark Souls is more forgiving because at least you get to keep souls and level up lol. I had to start the game on normal and then switched to hard afterward. What a huge, glaring mistep imo. Isn't a game like this supposed to want to hook you early?


#11 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   435 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted Today, 08:37 PM

 

 

5e9aade1-9bee-49bb-a70a-4544478eb3b9_1.8

Why are you cussing?! :fridge:

Time for some dessert!


#12 TotalHenshin   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   111 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

TotalHenshin

Posted Today, 09:16 PM

I am playing the game on Hard and the fact that you have to restart that entire prologue if you die is just ridiculous...even Dark Souls is more forgiving because at least you get to keep souls and level up lol. I had to start the game on normal and then switched to hard afterward. What a huge, glaring mistep imo. Isn't a game like this supposed to want to hook you early?


Well even Bloodborne had a similar thing for its “prologue.” Long distance between bonfire and first boss, and I remember there was a major character progression block until you beat that first boss (or to be more accurate, got your first boss soul). Secondly, you can’t start a game on hard and then complain that it’s too punishing. Especially for a game that, most people I know anyway, say you should just play on easy.

Nonetheless, I really want to play this game, but my backlog is big enough to wait for a BB sale where it’s $16 after GCU. I mean, I’m currently playing Dragon Warrior II on GBC for goodness’ sake!

#13 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Today, 10:24 PM

From what i have read you have to play thru it 3 times to complete the game. Apparently the 3rd play thru has completely different content.


Don't want to spoil anything, but there are 3 main story playthroughs that are well worth doing. It has a significant chunk of different experience and plays different regardless. There are also 2 choices at the end for cannon endings. Otherwise there are like 21 joke endings for things like walking away from a boss or other scenarios where you die and it treats your death as the ending. So, so worth playing through the B and C endings
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy