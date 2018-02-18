Jump to content

Refurbished Nintendo Pokemon Ultra Sun (Nintendo 3DS) $14.10 - Sold By 3rd Party on Walmart.com SHOWING IN & OUT OF STOCK

By barchi01, Today, 10:13 PM

barchi01  

barchi01

Posted Today, 10:13 PM

Refurbished Nintendo Pokemon Ultra Sun (Nintendo 3DS) - Sold By 3rd Party On Walmart.com

$14.10 + Tax (free shipping)

https://www.walmart....o-3DS/484269744

DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Today, 10:16 PM

I would try to get one as a gift, but the refurbished games usually have that HUGE refurbished yellow banner on the cover art, right?

Kretical  

Kretical

Posted Today, 10:18 PM

Already out of stock :(  


Kretical  

Kretical

Posted Today, 10:22 PM

Correction, more came into stock. So finally got a Pokemon Game since Blue lol


Joe Fongul  

Joe Fongul

Posted Today, 10:53 PM

I've had good luck buying from VIP Outlet on Walmart.com.  I picked up 1 copy each of Rainbow Six Siege for the Xbox One ($9.99) and PS4 ($18.42).  Both copies were resealed but complete.  There was a blue sticker on the case itself but the sticker was removable without leaving any residue.  

 

There some additional games on Walmart.com from this seller including this one:

 

:3ds: Fire Emblem Warriors $16.00

 

I would suggest doing some digging to see what's available ;)


1095505.png

 

Gaming Vessels Podcast for your ear holes right here:  https://soundcloud.com/user-20955649

