Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Xbox Play Anywhere Digital Code) for $27.16

Is this for the entire game or just the base vanilla version? i.e. Do you still have to pay another $30 to complete the game? Man I hate all these digital versions of games these days... just sell me a game.

That's the base game only.

If you want all DLC, you'll either have to buy the "Gold Edition" (which has a "season pass" for all past and future DLC expansions), or buy the base game and then buy the DLC piecemeal (or all at once with the $39.99 "Expansion Pass.")

SOM GOTY was going for ~$10 on Xbox Live and PSN at Black Friday the year after it launched, so if you can wait 9 more months you'll probably save some significant cash.