CD Keys has Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Xbox Play Anywhere Digital Code) on sale for $28.59.
You can receive an additional 5% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). You must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.
Price becomes $27.16.
Note: Xbox Play Anywhere is a cross-buy program by Microsoft that allows gamers to play a title on both Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs with a single digital purchase of a supported game.
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Xbox Play Anywhere Digital Code) for $27.16
#1
Posted 19 February 2018 - 05:45 PM
#2 DealHunter CAGiversary! 171 Posts Joined 1.1 Years Ago
Posted 19 February 2018 - 11:06 PM
This title has definitely had its share of discount around that range. Great pick for those who couldn't grab any of the other deals.
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 551 Posts Joined 8.8 Years Ago
Posted 19 February 2018 - 11:36 PM
#4
Posted 19 February 2018 - 11:49 PM
Some of the Orcs in this game say some funny ass stuff, man. It's a fun game, story is a little disjointed and the climax leaves much to be desired but I'd say its still worth a play. Act IV, The Shadow Wars, is a pain in the ass, and totally thrown in just to tempt people to buy microtransactions to lessen the grind.
kmknmbmb
#5 DealHunter CAGiversary! 171 Posts Joined 1.1 Years Ago
Posted 20 February 2018 - 02:02 AM
Thats the part of the game that always makes me freeze from purchasing it. Originally, I bought shadow of mordor GOTY in anticipation for it, but decided to skip it when I realized that ending was blocking the way from finishing the game.
#6 Completionist CAGiversary! 4296 Posts Joined 5.7 Years Ago
Posted 20 February 2018 - 02:27 AM
#7 DealHunter CAGiversary! 171 Posts Joined 1.1 Years Ago
Posted 21 February 2018 - 03:31 AM
The game is easy and micro transactions are in no way necessary. It’s basically pay to shave off 10 hours of the game. I don’t see the problem. If some shmuck wants to pay money to play less of the game that’s their deal. Amazing game.
Really? I assumed it was a grind fest at the ending to press you to pay up? That's not the case.
#8 Frog Man CAGiversary! 1298 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted 21 February 2018 - 08:39 PM
Is this for the entire game or just the base vanilla version? i.e. Do you still have to pay another $30 to complete the game? Man I hate all these digital versions of games these days... just sell me a game.
#9 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 725 Posts Joined 11.8 Years Ago
Posted 21 February 2018 - 10:35 PM
That's the base game only.
If you want all DLC, you'll either have to buy the "Gold Edition" (which has a "season pass" for all past and future DLC expansions), or buy the base game and then buy the DLC piecemeal (or all at once with the $39.99 "Expansion Pass.")
SOM GOTY was going for ~$10 on Xbox Live and PSN at Black Friday the year after it launched, so if you can wait 9 more months you'll probably save some significant cash.
