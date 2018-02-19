Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Xbox Play Anywhere Digital Code) for $28.49

By kobe92, Today, 05:45 PM
Xbox One Middle Earth Shadow of War PC

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 05:45 PM

CD Keys has Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Xbox Play Anywhere Digital Code) on sale for $29.99.

You can receive an additional 5% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). You must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.

Price becomes $28.49.

Note: Xbox Play Anywhere is a cross-buy program by Microsoft that allows gamers to play a title on both Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs with a single digital purchase of a supported game.

#2 1mhot3K   DealHunter CAGiversary!   160 Posts   Joined 1.1 Years Ago  

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 11:06 PM

This title has definitely had its share of discount around that range. Great pick for those who couldn't grab any of the other deals.


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Xbox One, Middle Earth, Shadow of War, PC

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy