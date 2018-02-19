CD Keys has Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Xbox Play Anywhere Digital Code) on sale for $29.99.
You can receive an additional 5% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). You must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.
Price becomes $28.49.
Note: Xbox Play Anywhere is a cross-buy program by Microsoft that allows gamers to play a title on both Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs with a single digital purchase of a supported game.
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Xbox Play Anywhere Digital Code) for $28.49
By kobe92, Today, 05:45 PMXbox One Middle Earth Shadow of War PC
Posted Today, 05:45 PM
Posted Today, 11:06 PM
This title has definitely had its share of discount around that range. Great pick for those who couldn't grab any of the other deals.
