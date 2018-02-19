Walmart $35 GC with purchase of Nintendo Switch (Neon or Grey)
Nintendo Switch + $35 Gift Card for $299 - Walmart
By NeoMonk, Today, 07:12 PM
#1
Posted Today, 07:12 PM
- mchittumjr likes this
#2 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 102 Posts Joined 6.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:14 PM
just got a switch from them last week, why do these things happen to me.
#3 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 3373 Posts Joined 4.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:25 PM
You can use the gift card to buy hand sanitizer and stuff since everything at Walmart is nasty AF
- josekortez, BrolyB593, DannyEndurance and 1 other like this