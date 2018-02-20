Fry's Ads 2/18-24

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$29.99
Pokemon: Ultra Moon
Pokemon: Ultra Sun
PS4
$19.99
Final Fantasy XV
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Rise of the Tomb Raider
World of Final Fantasy
$24.99
Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 Remix
Nier: Automata
$29.99
Overwatch
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $59.99
Playstation Plus 1 Year Membership
$59.89 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.89
PSVR Aim Controller w/ Farpoint
$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Surround Sound Wireless Gaming Headset
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $40 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
$299.99 (valid thru Wed.) (2/19)
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VR
$349.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR
Switch
$9.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $12.99 (2/19)
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel - Luigi Edition
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel - Mario Edition
$22.99
Hori Splatoon 2 Deluxe Splat Pack
$34.99
Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Bionik Power Plate
$49.99
Dragon Quest Builders
The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame
$59.99
DreamGear Starter Kit
$299.99
Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Reg/Blue Joy-Cons
XBox One
$14.99
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership (B&M only)
$19.99
Final Fantasy XV
Killer Instinct
$24.99
DreamGear Charge Station 2+2
$29.99
Overwatch
$49.99
White Wireless Controller
$59.99
Grey/Green Wireless Controller
$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Surround Sound Wireless Gaming Headset
$229.99
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle
$249 (valid thru Wed.) (2/20)
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2
less than $499.99 (w/ Sun. promo code)[/B] / $499.99
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
PC
$7.49
Kworld S13 Mobile Gaming Earbuds
$9.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $19.99 (2/19)
QFX Wireless Game Controller
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset
$24.99
Bloody T50 Terminator Gaming Mouse
$29.99
Patriot Viper V570 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse
$49.99
HyperX Pulsefire FPS & Fury S Gaming Mouse and Mouse Pad
$59.99
Corsair Void Pro 7.1 Surround Premium Gaming Headset
Roccat Kone Aimo Gaming Mouse
$79.99
Bloody B740S Light Strike Gaming Keyboard
Patriot Viper V770 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$89.99
HyperX Alloy Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$99.99
Roccat Frameless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Miscellaneous
$39.99
Atari Flashback Portable Game Player
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Atari Flashback 8 Game Console
$39.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $49.99 (2/20)
Sega Genesis Classic Game Console
Blu-Ray
$2.99
22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Courage Under Fire
Dances With Wolves
Dr. Dolittle
The Family (Blu+DVD)
The Fifth Element
Get Shorty
Get the Gringo
Hoosiers
Ice Age (valid thru Tue.) (2/19)
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown (valid thru Tue.) (2/19)
The Karate Kid (2010)
Me, Myself & Irene
Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Spy
Taken 2
Teen Wolf
This Means War
$4.99
The Breakfast Club
Casino
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Crash (2004)
Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)
Dracula Untold (Blu+DVD)
Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)
Fast & Furious 6 (Blu+DVD)
Fiddler on the Roof
The Internship/The Watch/Dodgeball
Mallrats
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (Blu+DVD)
Quigley Down Under
Rush (2013) (Blu+DVD)
Slap Shot
$6.99
Kung Fu Panda (Blu+DVD)
Madagascar
Minions (Blu+DVD)
Shrek (Blu+DVD)
$7.99
Despicable Me (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD)
$8.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) (2/20) / $9.99
Kubo and the Two Strings (Blu+DVD)
Kung Fu Panda 3 (Blu+DVD)
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $10.99
Arrival
Ghost in the Shell (2017) (Blu+DVD)
XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD)
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $12.99
The Hunger Games (4K+Blu)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I (4K+Blu)
$11.99
Boss Baby
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (Blu+DVD)
A Dog's Purpose (Blu+DVD)
The Secret Life of Pets (Blu+DVD)
Sing (Blu+DVD)
Trolls (Blu+DVD)
$14.99
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
$18.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Ant-Man
Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange (Blu+DVD)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 [I](Blu+DVD)
Iron Man
Thor
Thor: The Dark World
$24.99
Back to the Future: 25th Anniversary Trilogy
The Bourne Ultimate Collection
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$29.99
Pokemon: Ultra Moon
Pokemon: Ultra Sun
PS4
$19.99
Final Fantasy XV
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Rise of the Tomb Raider
World of Final Fantasy
$24.99
Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 Remix
Nier: Automata
$29.99
Overwatch
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $59.99
Playstation Plus 1 Year Membership
$59.89 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.89
PSVR Aim Controller w/ Farpoint
$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Surround Sound Wireless Gaming Headset
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $40 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
$299.99 (valid thru Wed.) (2/19)
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VR
$349.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR
Switch
$9.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $12.99 (2/19)
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel - Luigi Edition
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel - Mario Edition
$22.99
Hori Splatoon 2 Deluxe Splat Pack
$34.99
Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Bionik Power Plate
$49.99
Dragon Quest Builders
The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame
$59.99
DreamGear Starter Kit
$299.99
Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Reg/Blue Joy-Cons
XBox One
$14.99
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership (B&M only)
$19.99
Final Fantasy XV
Killer Instinct
$24.99
DreamGear Charge Station 2+2
$29.99
Overwatch
$49.99
White Wireless Controller
$59.99
Grey/Green Wireless Controller
$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Surround Sound Wireless Gaming Headset
$229.99
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle
$249 (valid thru Wed.) (2/20)
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2
less than $499.99 (w/ Sun. promo code)[/B] / $499.99
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
PC
$7.49
Kworld S13 Mobile Gaming Earbuds
$9.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $19.99 (2/19)
QFX Wireless Game Controller
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset
$24.99
Bloody T50 Terminator Gaming Mouse
$29.99
Patriot Viper V570 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse
$49.99
HyperX Pulsefire FPS & Fury S Gaming Mouse and Mouse Pad
$59.99
Corsair Void Pro 7.1 Surround Premium Gaming Headset
Roccat Kone Aimo Gaming Mouse
$79.99
Bloody B740S Light Strike Gaming Keyboard
Patriot Viper V770 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$89.99
HyperX Alloy Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$99.99
Roccat Frameless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Miscellaneous
$39.99
Atari Flashback Portable Game Player
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Atari Flashback 8 Game Console
$39.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $49.99 (2/20)
Sega Genesis Classic Game Console
Blu-Ray
$2.99
22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Courage Under Fire
Dances With Wolves
Dr. Dolittle
The Family (Blu+DVD)
The Fifth Element
Get Shorty
Get the Gringo
Hoosiers
Ice Age (valid thru Tue.) (2/19)
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown (valid thru Tue.) (2/19)
The Karate Kid (2010)
Me, Myself & Irene
Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Spy
Taken 2
Teen Wolf
This Means War
$4.99
The Breakfast Club
Casino
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Crash (2004)
Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)
Dracula Untold (Blu+DVD)
Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)
Fast & Furious 6 (Blu+DVD)
Fiddler on the Roof
The Internship/The Watch/Dodgeball
Mallrats
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (Blu+DVD)
Quigley Down Under
Rush (2013) (Blu+DVD)
Slap Shot
$6.99
Kung Fu Panda (Blu+DVD)
Madagascar
Minions (Blu+DVD)
Shrek (Blu+DVD)
$7.99
Despicable Me (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD)
$8.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) (2/20) / $9.99
Kubo and the Two Strings (Blu+DVD)
Kung Fu Panda 3 (Blu+DVD)
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $10.99
Arrival
Ghost in the Shell (2017) (Blu+DVD)
XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD)
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $12.99
The Hunger Games (4K+Blu)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I (4K+Blu)
$11.99
Boss Baby
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (Blu+DVD)
A Dog's Purpose (Blu+DVD)
The Secret Life of Pets (Blu+DVD)
Sing (Blu+DVD)
Trolls (Blu+DVD)
$14.99
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
$18.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Ant-Man
Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange (Blu+DVD)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 [I](Blu+DVD)
Iron Man
Thor
Thor: The Dark World
$24.99
Back to the Future: 25th Anniversary Trilogy
The Bourne Ultimate Collection