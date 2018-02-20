Nintendo Switch 32GB Console + Super Mario Odyssey - $299.99 in-Store at ShopKo

Posted Today, 02:50 AM

Shopko in store has Nintendo switch in grey or red/blue for $299.99.

With purchase of Nintendo Switch, Shopko is giving away Super Mario Odyssey for free!

Shopko is still running their $10 off $30 promotion for signing up for their email newsletter so users may be able to get deal for $289.99 plus tax.

Nintendo Switch 32GB Console - Gray Joy-Con + Super Mario Odyssey - $299.99 ($289.99 with email promo code)

Nintendo Switch 32GB Console - Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Con + Super Mario Odyssey - $299.99 ($289.99 with email promo code)