CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

[PS4] Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $0.05 on Indonesian PSN (Price Mistake)

By kobe92, Today, 06:31 AM
PS4 Price Mistake Kingdom Come: Deliverance PSN

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 06:31 AM

Indonesian PSN has Kingdom Come: Deliverance on sale for Rp 680

 

680 Indonesian Rupiah ~ $0.05

 

If purchasing the game using US Credit Card didn't work after creating a new Indonesian account, the follow these steps:

  • Create Indonesian PSN account.
  • Purchase 100,000 Indonesian PSN Card from Sea Gamers for $8.35 using paypal. Code will be delivered instantly.
  • Purchase the game.
  • Keep the remaining amount.

 

Indonesian store has a lunar sale too, so you might be able to purchase a game with remaining amount.

 

Note: Add/Set your Indonesian account as primary account, download the game and play it on your main account.


#2 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 06:34 AM

Oh boy

#3 igotbigToes  

igotbigToes

Posted Today, 06:35 AM

By the time u do all this the price will probably fix itself

wackfiend

Posted Today, 06:40 AM  

wackfiend

Posted Today, 06:40 AM

100,000 Rp codes are sold out now. Smallest you can get is 200,000.


#5 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 06:40 AM

By the time u do all this the price will probably fix itself

You can try purchasing using your credit card after creating the account. 

 

Just to note, this has been around for three hours  :razz:


wackfiend

Posted Today, 07:08 AM  

wackfiend

Posted Today, 07:08 AM

Created an account, got the 200,000 code from Sea Games, and purchased. Downloading now. Just need to figure out what to do with the other 199,320 Rp.


#7 Dbo2700  

Dbo2700

Posted Today, 07:08 AM

Successful.
All I have to do now is go home and log into my new profile and download. Thank you OP.

*I had to buy the 200,000. Hope I can find something else on sale.

#8 Dbo2700  

Dbo2700

Posted Today, 07:30 AM

Successful.
All I have to do now is go home and log into my new profile and download. Thank you OP.

*I had to buy the 200,000. Hope I can find something else on sale.

There's actually a couple good games on sale. Some Resident Evils. Assassin's Creed Enzo Collection.

Bizzquik

Posted Today, 07:43 AM  

Bizzquik

Posted Today, 07:43 AM

Can't add Kingdom Come: Deliverance to "Basket"....  guess its been disabled on PSN Indonesia as they fix its pricing.

 

Also, Sea Gamers is out of $8.35 card; next card is double that.



eulogywerd21

Posted Today, 07:46 AM  

eulogywerd21

Posted Today, 07:46 AM

Followed OPs directions. No problems, so far. Also picked up Ezio Collection with the remainder. Downloading now. Sony might remove it all, but I've gambled $17 on worse, so... whatevs.
#11 Dbo2700  

Dbo2700

Posted Today, 07:58 AM

Followed OPs directions. No problems, so far. Also picked up Ezio Collection with the remainder. Downloading now. Sony might remove it all, but I've gambled $17 on worse, so... whatevs.

Same

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 07:58 AM  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 07:58 AM

Everytime I sign in the price just jumps to 680,000. Dead?


b3mike

Posted Today, 08:06 AM  

b3mike

Posted Today, 08:06 AM

Everytime I sign in the price just jumps to 680,000. Dead?


Yeah it's back to normal. Glad some of people got it but by the time I made an account they had fixed it. Tried making an account on two different browsers and it kept timing out. Tried on the PS4 and it kept giving me an error also.


SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 08:08 AM  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 08:08 AM

Yeah it's back to normal. Glad some of people got it but by the time I made an account they had fixed it. Tried making an account on two different browsers and it kept timing out. Tried on the PS4 and it kept giving me an error also.


Bleh whatever, congrats to those who got it. I didn't even really want it, I was just gonna buy it cause it was cheap lol.

 

My final semester plus my backlog isnt giving me much time to play anything other than Monster Hunter+Overwatch+Portable games anyway


b3mike

Posted Today, 08:08 AM  

b3mike

Posted Today, 08:08 AM

Yeah it's back to normal. Glad some of people got it but by the time I made an account they had fixed it. Tried making an account on two different browsers and it kept timing out. Tried on the PS4 and it kept giving me an error also. Crap I tried for an hour making an Indonesian account lol


wackfiend

Posted Today, 08:09 AM  

wackfiend

Posted Today, 08:09 AM

Followed OPs directions. No problems, so far. Also picked up Ezio Collection with the remainder. Downloading now. Sony might remove it all, but I've gambled $17 on worse, so... whatevs.


I still have my Knack 2 from when it was free on the New Zealand store when it first came out. I don’t think I’ve ever heard of Sony removing content from an account.

b3mike

Posted Today, 08:14 AM  

b3mike

Posted Today, 08:14 AM

I swear I think they were trying to boot people off the servers because I could not log in my Indonesian account. Now that it's fixed the PS4 finally lets me log in


#18 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 08:50 AM

I don't see them revoking a third party release

I picked up killzone with my leftover balance since it's on sale for like 89000 rp

awp

Posted Today, 10:32 AM  

awp

Posted Today, 10:32 AM

Of course, the one night I go to sleep early....and missed.

mrclutch

Posted Today, 11:16 AM  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 11:16 AM

How much does this cost in bitcoin?

