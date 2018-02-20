[PS4] Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $0.05 on Indonesian PSN (Price Mistake)

Indonesian PSN has Kingdom Come: Deliverance on sale for Rp 680
680 Indonesian Rupiah ~ $0.05
If purchasing the game using US Credit Card didn't work after creating a new Indonesian account, the follow these steps:
- Create Indonesian PSN account.
- Purchase 100,000 Indonesian PSN Card from Sea Gamers for $8.35 using paypal. Code will be delivered instantly.
- Purchase the game.
- Keep the remaining amount.
Indonesian store has a lunar sale too, so you might be able to purchase a game with remaining amount.
Note: Add/Set your Indonesian account as primary account, download the game and play it on your main account.