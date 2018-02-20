Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition DIGITAL (Xbox One/Xbox One X Enhanced) Microsoft Store $4.50 + Tax

By barchi01, Today, 06:33 AM

#1 barchi01  

barchi01

Posted Today, 06:33 AM

Didn’t see this one listed on XBL Deals thread. Already free to play for anyone with EA Access, but nice deal for those who are not subscribed.

NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition DIGITAL (Xbox One/Xbox One X Enhanced) $4.50 + Tax On Microsoft Store.

https://www.microsof...wS_g$$$&lc=1033

#2 ravens52bears54  

ravens52bears54

Posted Today, 12:13 PM

It says the price ends in 7 days?
Let's go O's!

#3 miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 01:11 PM

It's 8:11AM EST and it's still that price. I almost sold my testicle to rush and get this in time.

#4 M-10  

M-10

Posted Today, 01:17 PM

It's 8:11AM EST and it's still that price. I almost sold my testicle to rush and get this in time.

Couldn't find a buyer for it though?


#5 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Today, 02:41 PM

I've never owned a basketball game but looks like it could maybe be enjoyable. I love NHL but haven't really tried other sports games. Is this one good?

THESE ARE ALL THE (PHYSICAL) GAMES I OWN. | YEARLY SPENDING ON GAMES.

 

Steam: Miker525 | XBL: Miker525 | PSN: MikeRosenberg

- If you add me give me a heads up so I know to not auto decline it -

#6 miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 05:11 PM

Couldn't find a buyer for it though?

:( no. I guess I'm too ugly.

#7 b3mike  

b3mike

Posted Today, 06:00 PM

I've never owned a basketball game but looks like it could maybe be enjoyable. I love NHL but haven't really tried other sports games. Is this one good?


it's more accessible than the 2k games


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#8 EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 09:17 PM

Correct me if I'm wrong, but hasn't EA bungled its NBA game for years, so much so they stopped making it for a while, but then came out with this, which, like previous NBA games it made, sucked? 


Follow me on Twitter

Currently playing: Prey (X1X)

