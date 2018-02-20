NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition DIGITAL (Xbox One/Xbox One X Enhanced) Microsoft Store $4.50 + Tax
NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition DIGITAL (Xbox One/Xbox One X Enhanced) $4.50 + Tax On Microsoft Store.
https://www.microsof...wS_g$$$&lc=1033
It's 8:11AM EST and it's still that price. I almost sold my testicle to rush and get this in time.
Couldn't find a buyer for it though?
:( no. I guess I'm too ugly.
Couldn't find a buyer for it though?
I've never owned a basketball game but looks like it could maybe be enjoyable. I love NHL but haven't really tried other sports games. Is this one good?
it's more accessible than the 2k games
Correct me if I'm wrong, but hasn't EA bungled its NBA game for years, so much so they stopped making it for a while, but then came out with this, which, like previous NBA games it made, sucked?
Currently playing: Prey (X1X)