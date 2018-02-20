NewEgg Wolfenstein 2 & Fallout 4 GOTY $25

Looks like a few new discounts have appeared on newegg until Feb. 26th
Wolfenstein 2
Code: EMCPRRP78
Fallout 4 GOTY
Code: EMCPRRP79
Enjoy family!
Posted Today, 09:10 PM
Posted Today, 10:00 PM
Also for X1, for those who want to game in 4K and download mods: https://www.newegg.c...068&ignorebbr=1
I also own a PS4.
Currently playing: Prey (X1X)
Posted Today, 10:30 PM
I think it's finally time I buy this game. Been holding out since my backlog is so big but this is the cheapest I've ever seen FO4 GOTY and it's likely only going to be $5 cheaper one day so no sense in waiting really.