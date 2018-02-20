Jump to content

NewEgg Wolfenstein 2 & Fallout 4 GOTY $25

By 1mhot3K, Today, 09:10 PM

1mhot3K  

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 09:10 PM

Looks like a few new discounts have appeared on newegg until Feb. 26th

 

Wolfenstein 2

https://t.co/rW65QmhUqe

Code: EMCPRRP78

 

 

Fallout 4 GOTY

https://t.co/SeAErRRZm9

 

Code: EMCPRRP79

 

Enjoy family!


EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Today, 10:00 PM

Also for X1, for those who want to game in 4K and download mods: https://www.newegg.c...068&ignorebbr=1

I also own a PS4. 


Follow me on Twitter

Currently playing: Prey (X1X)

Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 10:30 PM

I think it's finally time I buy this game.  Been holding out since my backlog is so big but this is the cheapest I've ever seen FO4 GOTY and it's likely only going to be $5 cheaper one day so no sense in waiting really.


