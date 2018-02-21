Jump to content

Nintendo Switch - Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $45.00 @Amazon

By Evilv6, Today, 05:17 PM

Evilv6  

Evilv6

Posted Today, 05:17 PM

I believe this is the lowest price it's ever been and it also qualifies for free 1 day prime shipping if you have amazon prime.

 

https://www.amazon.c...00?ie=UTF8&th=1


dkstariob  

dkstariob

Posted Today, 05:48 PM

This is a good price, but if someone never played this game then they should look for the Explorer's Edition.  If they don't care about a map or guidebook, then go for it.  


oioiluffy22  

oioiluffy22

Posted Today, 07:05 PM

I bought the Explorers Edition on BF for this price at Walmart, well it was fifty something with tax. But $45 is a great price.
