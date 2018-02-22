Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

CAGcast #534: Basic CAGcast

The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

METAL GEAR SURVIVE PS4 $10 E-Gift card with purchase @bestbuy

By MusePrime, Today, 08:53 PM

#1 MusePrime   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   698 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

MusePrime

Posted Today, 08:53 PM

Best buy is offering a $10 e-gift card with the purchase of metal gear survive. card sent via email when item ships or is picked up at store.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6149301

One shall stand one shal......LEEEEEROY JENNNNNNKINS!!!!!!!!!!!!!

#2 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   5031 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted Today, 09:02 PM

This is a great deal. A new MG for $22+tax after GCU and gift card. The login rewards event to celebrate the game's launch begins tomorrow too.

#3 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Today, 09:03 PM

I’m iffy even if it is only like $23 with GCU and Giftcard.

#4 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   5031 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted Today, 09:04 PM

Why are you iffy? There's been two betas already, so you should have some idea of if you like the game or not.

#5 bostonfrontier  

bostonfrontier

Posted Today, 09:06 PM

How is it $23with GCU? The regular price is $40

#6 jacknicklson  

jacknicklson

Posted Today, 09:08 PM

How is it $23with GCU? The regular price is $40

By including the e gift card as a discount on the purchase price. Then when you use it, you get another $10 off, its practically free money!


#7 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Today, 09:12 PM

Why are you iffy? There's been two betas already, so you should have some idea of if you like the game or not.

Yeah, I like it enough to say I don’t dislike it. And I love deals.....might get this.

#8 Squeegor 2  

Squeegor 2

Posted Today, 09:13 PM

They may as well just give the game away for free. And I still wouldn't want it.

#9 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Today, 09:16 PM

Yeah I hope this shit tanks hard. I'm not trying to thread crap, but when they fired Kojima, it was some BS.

#10 bigsgg   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   27 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

bigsgg

Posted Today, 09:33 PM

By including the e gift card as a discount on the purchase price. Then when you use it, you get another $10 off, its practically free money!

Pardon my ignorance, but how do you do that? How do you include the e gift card as a discount on the purchase price?


#11 gogomo  

gogomo

Posted Today, 09:46 PM

Pardon my ignorance, but how do you do that? How do you include the e gift card as a discount on the purchase price?

You can't and don't.  It's virtual accounting.  They're saying the game is $40, and with GCU 20% discount it becomes $32.  You get a $10 gift card towards a future purchase, so it's "essentially" as if the game only cost you $32-$10 = $22 even though you're still paying $32 out of pocket.


#12 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2768 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Today, 10:02 PM

You can't and don't.  It's virtual accounting. 

Which is ok, except all to often here it's virtual accounted a second time.

 

"Awesome, got Far Cry 5 for $28 practically since I had that eGift Card from awhile back"


DPeqf.png

#13 Mister Squirrel   I play in traffic CAGiversary!   356 Posts   Joined 3.0 Years Ago  

Mister Squirrel

Posted Today, 10:33 PM

Careful guys I preordered the game and I’m still waiting for my eGift card. Contacted customer service but they just gave me the “please wait and check your emails” response.
I enjoy hoarding acorns, running up trees, and playing in traffic.

#14 bigsgg   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   27 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

bigsgg

Posted Today, 11:08 PM

You can't and don't.  It's virtual accounting.  They're saying the game is $40, and with GCU 20% discount it becomes $32.  You get a $10 gift card towards a future purchase, so it's "essentially" as if the game only cost you $32-$10 = $22 even though you're still paying $32 out of pocket.

That is what I thought. The way jacknicklson explained it, I interpreted it as if you could use the e gift towards the purchase of the game and still receive an extra e gift card. "By including the e gift card as a discount on the purchase price. Then when you use it, you get another $10 off, its practically free money!" Thanks.

 

#15 MusePrime   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   698 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

MusePrime

Posted Today, 11:26 PM

I did an in store pick up. And I got the gift card.the email arrived after pickup

One shall stand one shal......LEEEEEROY JENNNNNNKINS!!!!!!!!!!!!!

#16 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   2511 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted Today, 11:34 PM

I wouldn't touch that game with a 10ft pole seeing as the game is azz.
Posted Image

#17 thephoenix112   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   42 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

thephoenix112

Posted Today, 11:51 PM

I like it for the deal but hooooly shit this game is getting crucified by reviewers...


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy