METAL GEAR SURVIVE PS4 $10 E-Gift card with purchase @bestbuy
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6149301
One shall stand one shal......LEEEEEROY JENNNNNNKINS!!!!!!!!!!!!!
How is it $23with GCU? The regular price is $40
By including the e gift card as a discount on the purchase price. Then when you use it, you get another $10 off, its practically free money!
Yeah, I like it enough to say I don’t dislike it. And I love deals.....might get this.
Why are you iffy? There's been two betas already, so you should have some idea of if you like the game or not.
Pardon my ignorance, but how do you do that? How do you include the e gift card as a discount on the purchase price?
You can't and don't. It's virtual accounting. They're saying the game is $40, and with GCU 20% discount it becomes $32. You get a $10 gift card towards a future purchase, so it's "essentially" as if the game only cost you $32-$10 = $22 even though you're still paying $32 out of pocket.
Which is ok, except all to often here it's virtual accounted a second time.
"Awesome, got Far Cry 5 for $28 practically since I had that eGift Card from awhile back"
That is what I thought. The way jacknicklson explained it, I interpreted it as if you could use the e gift towards the purchase of the game and still receive an extra e gift card. "By including the e gift card as a discount on the purchase price. Then when you use it, you get another $10 off, its practically free money!" Thanks.
I like it for the deal but hooooly shit this game is getting crucified by reviewers...