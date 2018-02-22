Just checked online on Walmart. Nintendo switch neon yellow Joycon on sale for $61.99 with free shipping
Walmart - Nintendo Neon Yellow Joycon $61.99
By NebulaMars, Today, 10:57 PM
#1
Posted Today, 10:57 PM
#2 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 324 Posts Joined 14.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 11:00 PM
Target has it on sale for this price too.
#3 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 19 Posts Joined 11.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 11:12 PM
https://www.walmart....Switch/55779033
Nice. Too bad it doesn't show up in the google express app to go with the APPFEB20 code.