The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

Walmart - Nintendo Neon Yellow Joycon $61.99

By NebulaMars, Today, 10:57 PM

#1 NebulaMars  

NebulaMars

Posted Today, 10:57 PM

Just checked online on Walmart. Nintendo switch neon yellow Joycon on sale for $61.99 with free shipping

#2 dkstariob

Posted Today, 11:00 PM  

dkstariob

Posted Today, 11:00 PM

Target has it on sale for this price too.  


#3 ghettog

Posted Today, 11:12 PM  

ghettog

Posted Today, 11:12 PM

https://www.walmart....Switch/55779033

 

Nice. Too bad it doesn't show up in the google express app to go with the APPFEB20 code.


