Just left Target in Carmel, IN and grabbed the Gold Steelbook of AC:O for $39.99. Associate said they just dropped the price on all the gold editions. Happy hunting.
Target Gold editions $39.99
By bromad1972, Today, 03:39 AM
Posted Today, 03:39 AM
Posted Today, 04:27 AM
Repost...
Posted Today, 04:43 AM
Posted Today, 05:01 AM
My bad. I didn't see the updated info in the other thread.
Posted Today, 05:04 AM
Note that it’s not all Gold editions dropped to $39.99. It’s that if the Gold ed of a game has been “merged into” the standard edition (see that other post for discussion of titles), the Gold ed will ring up at whatever the standard ed is going for at Target. $39 in the case of ACO.