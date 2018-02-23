Jump to content

The gang talks vomit bags vs bins, new releases, Loot Boxes + ESRB, the Pool Billiard controversy and so much more!

- - - - -

500GB Xbox One S + Forza Horizon 3 Hotwheels + Game for $183

By luwei, Today, 07:29 AM
game deals

Posted Today, 07:29 AM

0n9 has $100 Microsoft Xbox Live Gift Cards on sale for 79.79 after 5% discount code XNA5. Follow the instructions to apply these savings towards a Xbox One S 500GB Bundle.

 

NOTE: Check xbox links below to make sure the bundle you want is in stock before you purchase your gift cards. After you receive them via email (generally within 5min) add them immediately to your Microsoft acct.

 

 1.Proceed to NoKeys and purchase enough to cover your purchase (prices after code XNA5)

   

     XBOX Live 100 USD Gift Card NA for $79.79

 

     XBOX Live 50 USD Gift Card NA for $39.89

 

     XBOX Live 30 USD Gift Card NA for $23.93

 

 2.Redeem your codes at Microsoft.com

 

 3.Choose your bundle:

 

       Forza Horizon 3 Hotwheels $229

 

       Battlefield 1 $229

 

 4.Proceed to checkout

 

 5.Apply the gift cards you added to the account for your purchase for a total of $229 - $46 savings from gift cards = $183. Shipping is free.


Posted Today, 07:53 AM

Keeps saying XNA5 is invalid for me.


Posted Today, 08:24 AM

Keeps saying XNA5 is invalid for me.

Maybe you can try it again. I tested it before, it can be used.


Posted Today, 08:42 AM

It worked now.  Does this site require ID verification? 


Posted Today, 09:01 AM

I'm not sure about it. When I bought the product first time, they require me provide ID verification. But after it. I can buy the product directly, don't  need to prove my identity. Maybe only new customer need to require ID verification.


