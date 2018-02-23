Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition Icon Pack $23.99 w/ GCU @ Best Buy

I heard modern warfare remastered on PS4 doesn’t have many active players?
I'm wondering this as well, which console has the more active player base...
Probably the Xbox One. Seems the series has always been more popular on the Xbox platforms. I'm personally not all that interested in the multi-player anyway and bought this for the Infinite Warfare campaign primarily, oh and the socks too of course!
is this game pro or xbox one X enhanced? not sure which one to pick
Also, is the remaster really good , or just an enhanced port , with ok graphics?
I believe Infinite Warfare is enhanced by the Pro, but not sure on Modern Warfare.
