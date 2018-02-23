Jump to content

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition Icon Pack $23.99 w/ GCU @ Best Buy

By Sigma, Today, 02:58 PM

Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Today, 02:58 PM

I didn't see this posted anywhere yet, but I stumbled across this deal this morning and jumped on it for this price. 

 

This is the Legacy Edition which includes both Infinite Warfare and Modern Warfare Remastered. You also get an icon pack and a pair of socks. This is by far the cheapest I've seen this for. 

 

PS4 Link   Xbox One Link


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Monster Hunter World, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Shadow of the Colossus |  :xb1: Nothing  |   :switch: Celeste  and Bayonetta 2 

 

Also Casually Playing: 

Zombie Revenge (Dreamcast)

 

etcrane  

etcrane

Posted Today, 03:14 PM

Nice, wanted this at a low price. Thanks OP!

jimbo8574  

jimbo8574

Posted Today, 03:25 PM

Nice.  I have wanted Modern Warfare remastered for fairly cheap.  Picked it up on PS4.  


jimbo8574.pngjimbo8574.png

Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Today, 03:26 PM

Nice, wanted this at a low price. Thanks OP!

No problem! I also wanted these for a lower price. Cheapy has talked up the campaign on Infinite Warfare enough on the CAGCast to sell me on playing it!


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Monster Hunter World, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Shadow of the Colossus |  :xb1: Nothing  |   :switch: Celeste  and Bayonetta 2 

 

Also Casually Playing: 

Zombie Revenge (Dreamcast)

 

Davivascaino  

Davivascaino

Posted Today, 03:28 PM

is this game pro or xbox one X enhanced?  not sure which one to pick

 

Also, is the remaster really good , or just an enhanced port , with ok graphics?


DaviVascaino.png         Davivascaino.png

oMega505  

oMega505

Posted Today, 03:33 PM

is this game pro or xbox one X enhanced?  not sure which one to pick

 

Also, is the remaster really good , or just an enhanced port , with ok graphics?

 

Infinite Warfare is Xbox One X enchanced, just 4K though.


#7 SlimSkeletor  

SlimSkeletor

Posted Today, 03:43 PM

I heard modern warfare remastered on PS4 doesn’t have many active players?

oMega505  

oMega505

Posted Today, 03:49 PM

I heard modern warfare remastered on PS4 doesn’t have many active players?

 

I'm wondering this as well, which console has the more active player base... 


Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Today, 04:05 PM

I heard modern warfare remastered on PS4 doesn’t have many active players?

I'm wondering this as well, which console has the more active player base... 

Probably the Xbox One. Seems the series has always been more popular on the Xbox platforms. I'm personally not all that interested in the multi-player anyway and bought this for the Infinite Warfare campaign primarily, oh and the socks too of course!

 

is this game pro or xbox one X enhanced?  not sure which one to pick

 

Also, is the remaster really good , or just an enhanced port , with ok graphics?

I believe Infinite Warfare is enhanced by the Pro, but not sure on Modern Warfare. 


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Monster Hunter World, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Shadow of the Colossus |  :xb1: Nothing  |   :switch: Celeste  and Bayonetta 2 

 

Also Casually Playing: 

Zombie Revenge (Dreamcast)

 

#10 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 04:44 PM

I'm wondering this as well, which console has the more active player base... 

Definitely XB1


S0DA POPINSKI  

S0DA POPINSKI

Posted Today, 04:58 PM

Saw this over a slickdeals and went for it. I loved the campaign of MW so will play through that and maybe the space shooter campaign as well because why not. 


Looking for Complete and Very Good - Mint Original Xbox games and Accessories. Please take a look at my list for trades :)

 

http://www.cheapassg...-original-xbox/

Masterkyo  

Masterkyo

Posted Today, 05:04 PM

Kinda lame Modern Warfare Remastered voucher code only.  It's a good deal if you into digital but for me is NO GO.


"Evil is Funs"

Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Today, 05:07 PM

Kinda lame Modern Warfare Remastered voucher code only.  It's a good deal if you into digital but for me is NO GO.

Yeah, I would have prefered a physical copy, but I primarily wanted Infinite Warfare for the campaign. I may end up selling the Modern Warfare code. This is a solid deal for either of these games by themselves though. 


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Monster Hunter World, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Shadow of the Colossus |  :xb1: Nothing  |   :switch: Celeste  and Bayonetta 2 

 

Also Casually Playing: 

Zombie Revenge (Dreamcast)

 

etcrane  

etcrane

Posted Today, 05:08 PM

Kinda lame Modern Warfare Remastered voucher code only. It's a good deal if you into digital but for me is NO GO.


Any idea if it’s a stand alone voucher or does it require the disc to be in? Actually nicer for me if it’s a stand alone digital because it’s account linked and you can sell the other game (only $10 at redbox if anyone just wants Infinite)

Masterkyo  

Masterkyo

Posted Today, 05:18 PM

Modern Warfare Remastered Voucher require you MUST HAVE Call of Duty Infinite to activate the CODE.  GREEDY Activision force you to buy New Crappy COD: Infinite to play Modern warfare HD version. 


"Evil is Funs"

scblueeyedguy  

scblueeyedguy

Posted Today, 05:32 PM

XB1 is not a code but on disc.


Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Today, 05:41 PM

Modern Warfare Remastered Voucher require you MUST HAVE Call of Duty Infinite to activate the CODE.  GREEDY Activision force you to buy New Crappy COD: Infinite to play Modern warfare HD version. 

Guess that means I am keeping the code. 


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Monster Hunter World, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Shadow of the Colossus |  :xb1: Nothing  |   :switch: Celeste  and Bayonetta 2 

 

Also Casually Playing: 

Zombie Revenge (Dreamcast)

 

phoenixlau  

phoenixlau

Posted Today, 05:46 PM

Any idea if it’s a stand alone voucher or does it require the disc to be in? Actually nicer for me if it’s a stand alone digital because it’s account linked and you can sell the other game (only $10 at redbox if anyone just wants Infinite)

The Modern Warfare digital voucher requires an Infinite Warfare disc to run.


Odesza - A Moment Apart - MP3 album - $1

:pc: Shadow Warrior 2 - $10 ///  :pc: Shadow Warrior 1 - $1

:pc: Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition - $1 /// Stories: Path of Destinies - $1

:pc: Jotun - $1 /// Nuclear Throne - $1 /// Rogue Legacy $1 /// Thomas Was Alone - $1

:pc: Chariot - $1 /// Awesomenauts - $1 /// Punch Club - $1

...........Check my sell list! https://www.cheapass.../#entry12310450

phoenixlau  

phoenixlau

Posted Today, 05:51 PM

Kinda lame Modern Warfare Remastered voucher code only.  It's a good deal if you into digital but for me is NO GO.

The even more lame part is that the standalone physical disc version of Modern Warfare Remastered requires online DRM (seems to be their trend now, with WW2 also doing it), so you don't really have any good options if you want a physical offline copy.


Odesza - A Moment Apart - MP3 album - $1

:pc: Shadow Warrior 2 - $10 ///  :pc: Shadow Warrior 1 - $1

:pc: Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition - $1 /// Stories: Path of Destinies - $1

:pc: Jotun - $1 /// Nuclear Throne - $1 /// Rogue Legacy $1 /// Thomas Was Alone - $1

:pc: Chariot - $1 /// Awesomenauts - $1 /// Punch Club - $1

...........Check my sell list! https://www.cheapass.../#entry12310450

Davivascaino  

Davivascaino

Posted Today, 07:06 PM

XB1 is not a code but on disc.


Is it a separate disc or in the same one ? Would love to keep one and see the other. Do you know ?

DaviVascaino.png         Davivascaino.png

#21 appleseed127  

appleseed127

Posted Today, 08:01 PM

Is it a separate disc or in the same one ? Would love to keep one and see the other. Do you know ?

Same disc.

#22 miketheplantguy  

miketheplantguy

Posted Today, 08:59 PM

Someone mentioned modern warfare 2 being included. Only #1 is included, right?
