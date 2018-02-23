I ran across a pretty good open-box deal on eBay. This seller is offering a refurbed Xbox One S w/500 GB for $186.99. Pretty legit. https://goo.gl/EfTmQf
Open-Box Xbox One S Deal on eBay
What's not legit is not posting the eBay link but some random link to their eBay store.
Just trying to keep it simple ... I used Google to shorten the URL and pointed directly to the store so both Xbox options could be viewed.
Here are both links, in original form and to each eBay link:
https://www.ebay.com...=item3d59c2069d
https://www.ebay.com...=item3d59c206a0
A refurbed 500 gb S for that prIce is NOT a deal. Scored a new one last holiday season for 155$ shipped on eBay through Newegg combined with a $15 off eBay flash sale.
Got mine for $150 at Target thanks to Cartwheel. On the downside, it came with Minecraft, which I'm not especially inclined to play.
